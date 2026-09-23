Julian Ward: Ranking Every Signing Made by Liverpool’s Returning Sporting Director

Liverpool’s search for their next sporting director has attracted them to a familiar face: Julian Ward.

Following the departure of the role’s previous incumbent Richard Hughes earlier this month, which was celebrated by large sections of the fanbase, the Reds are currently in the process of naming his successor.

The Athletic have revealed that Ward is expected to take on the sporting director position, which he previously held for the 2022–23 season before leaving Liverpool entirely.

Having returned to the club as technical director in 2024, Ward will once again be tasked with overseeing Liverpool’s recruitment moving forward.

But how did he fare during his previous stint? Here’s a ranking of the seven signings the 45-year-old spearheaded.

7. Arthur Melo

Arthur made just one appearance for Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Collectors of matchworn Liverpool jerseys will have trouble sourcing an Arthur Melo shirt. After all, the Brazilian made just one senior appearance on Merseyside as injuries blighted an utterly disastrous loan spell.



The midfielder’s 13-minute cameo in a bruising 4–1 defeat to Napoli was his sole outing for the senior team, as surgery on an injury sustained in training ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.



Arthur, once of Barcelona fame, signed from Juventus on a temporary deal to help combat Liverpool’s injury issues in midfield at the start of the 2022–23 campaign, but quickly racked up a sizeable medical bill himself.



Even as emergency deadline day signings go, this one was particularly dreadful.

6. Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay has been sent out on five different loans. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool knew they were signing potential over ability with Calvin Ramsay. The right back had made quite the impression at Aberdeen, enough to coax the Reds into spending $5.5 million on a then 18-year-old.



The teenager was integrated into the club’s youth academy during his debut season on Merseyside, making just two senior appearances. But, much like Arthur, injuries would derail his Liverpool career.



An initial loan spell at Preston North End was cut short due to fitness woes and he ended up missing 264 days of action after knee surgery in February 2023.



Once he returned to full fitness, subsequent loan stints at Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Kilmarnock were worryingly unsuccessful, and he’s currently plying his trade at St. Mirren ahead of what appears an inevitable Liverpool exit when his contract expires next year.

5. Fábio Carvalho

Liverpool flipped Fábio Carvalho for a huge profit. | MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool’s pursuit of young British talent wasn’t limited to Ramsay. The club also worked tirelessly to secure the services of versatile forward Fábio Carvalho from Fulham, who eventually signed in the summer of 2023 after a move the previous January failed at the 11th hour.



The temptation to loan Carvalho out was resisted for his maiden campaign, but an initial flurry of appearances in a midfield role under Jürgen Klopp eventually dried up.



He made just two Premier League outings beyond Christmas during the 2022–23 season, before a dire loan spell with RB Leipzig was somewhat rescued by an impressive stint at Hull City the following campaign.



However, Liverpool still didn’t view him as part of their future plans upon his return, flipping him for an enormous profit in 2024 as Brentford paid $25.5 million—a move which is yet to pay dividends for the Bees.

4. Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez proved a frustrating watch. | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Ah, Darwin Núñez. Liverpool’s master of chaos.



While Ward oversaw the addition of the Uruguayan striker in 2022, it was supposedly Klopp who was most eager to complete the deal. Núñez had clearly made quite the impression on the German by scoring home and away against Liverpool in the Champions League with Benfica the previous term.



The Reds spent an initial $78.6 million on his signature and were left cursing that exorbitant fee come his eventual departure at the end of the 2024–25 Premier League title-winning campaign.



While there were exciting spells during Núñez’s stint, and even 31 goal contributions during Klopp’s final season, consistency was his greatest barrier to success at Anfield. Woeful close-range misses and petulant moments were far too frequent, even if his highlights reel contained some stunning strikes.



Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, it’s a frustrating case of wasted potential.

3. Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has endured an up-and-down Liverpool career. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Cody Gakpo’s spell on Merseyside has been tumultuous. Signed midway through an underwhelming 2022–23 campaign, the Dutchman’s Liverpool career has been littered with purple patches and lengthy droughts.



Currently, Gakpo is enjoying one of his most prosperous spells early in the Andoni Iraola era, but last season proved far more difficult. He mustered just nine goals in 52 appearances and often felt the wrath of supporters for his predictable performances.



But, as the former PSV Eindhoven winger proved during his first two full seasons at Liverpool, he’s a major threat when on form. That was particularly obvious in the 2024–25 campaign, as he netted 18 goals across all competitions.



Gakpo remains a divisive figure at Anfield, but he still has the chance to rewrite his Liverpool legacy. Signed for $45 million, he’s proven decent value-for-money thus far.

2. Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz made an enormous impact at Anfield. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United circling Luis Díaz, Ward’s decision to accelerate Liverpool’s interest in the emerging Colombian winger proved an unequivocally inspired decision.



While he was not technically the club’s sporting director at the time, he’s credited with pursuing the Díaz transfer and pushing for a $50 million move.



The winger was signed midway through the 2021–22 season and helped energize the Reds as they won both domestic cups and reached the Champions League final. An injury the following season only knocked him down for a little while, as he bounced back to enjoy a productive campaign in 2023–24.



But Díaz’s best term was his last at Anfield, with 18 goal involvements en route to the Premier League title, before Liverpool sold him to Bayern Munich. That’s a decision they have since regretted (and one made when Ward was not the sporting director).

1. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister was a bargain signing. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Ward actually stayed beyond his departure date as sporting director in order to finalize the club’s move for Alexis Mac Allister. For that, Liverpool can thank him dearly.



The Argentina international was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial fee of just $43.6 million, which has proven to be inspired business despite last season’s struggles for the midfielder.



Mac Allister quickly became an integral cog in the Klopp machine and proceeded to blossom under Slot as he helped Liverpool to their second Premier League title with his blend of grit and precision—as well as a penchant for crucial goals.



Considering the price Liverpool paid when compared to the impact made, Mac Allister has to be considered Ward’s shrewdest deal—and there’s still time for him to make yet more history at Anfield.