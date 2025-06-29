Ranking Single Season Rushing Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season rushing leaders since 2000. Since 2000, BYU has had seven10 single seasons where running backs have run for more than 1,000 yards. In 2021, Tyler Allgeier became the first BYU player to eclipse 1,600 rushing yards in a single season.
- 2021 Tyler Allgeier (1601)
- 2001 Luke Staley (1582)
- 2016 Jamaal Williams (1375)
- 2013 Taysom Hill (1344)
- 2007 Harvey Unga (1227)
- 2008 Harvey Unga (1132)
- 2020 Tyler Allgeier (1130)
- 2005 Curtis Brown (1123)
- 2009 Harvey Unga (1087)
- 2006 Curtis Brown (1010)
- 2002 Marcus Whalen (918)
- 2010 JJ Di Luigi (917)
- 2004 Curtis Brown (828)
- 2022 Chris Brooks (817)
- 2003 Reynaldo Brathwaite (812)
- 2012 Jamaal Williams (775)
- 2024 LJ Martin (723)
- 2017 Squally Canada (710)
- 2015 Algernon Brown (709)
- 2011 JJ Di Luigi (584)
- 2000 Luke Staley (548)
- 2023 LJ Martin (518)
- 2014 Jamaal Williams (518)
- 2018 Lopini Katoa (423)
- 2019 Sione Finau (359)
Harvey Unga, who left BYU as the program's all-time leading rusher, eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards each year in his BYU career. His record was broken by Jamaal Williams a few years later. Williams remains the all-time leading rusher.
Returning running back LJ Martin has led BYU in rushing in his first two years in the program. Assuming he stays healthy, Martin will lead the Cougars in rushing again in 2025.