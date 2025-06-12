Ranking the Most Difficult Games on the BYU Football Schedule in 2025
In a couple months, BYU will be in the middle of Fall camp. Today, we're turning our attention to BYU's schedule and ranking the games from least difficult to most difficult.
BYU has one of the most favorable draws in the Power Four. BYU's strength of schedule ranks 74th nationally per FPI, second to last among Power Four schools ahead of only Houston (75). Still, it is a Power Four schedule after all and will present challenges, particularly in the middle of the schedule.
Without further ado, let's dive in.
12. vs Portland State - 8/30/25
The first game of the season is the most winnable game of the season. BYU has never lost to an FCS foe and that will not change in 2025. The Cougars should win this one by a wide margin regardless of who starts at quarterback.
11. vs Stanford - 9/6/25
Stanford has not been good for years now and they lost a lot of contributors after Troy Taylor was fired. The Cougars will have the talent and experience advantage in this game and should win by multiple scores.
10. at East Carolina - 9/20/25
A cross-country road trip to play a G6 team probably shouldn't become a habit for BYU. Still, the Cougars should be favored to win this game against East Carolina. East Carolina beat BYU in Provo back in 2022.
9. vs UCF - 11/29/25
UCF has to travel across the country to play BYU in late November. The weather will put BYU at an advantage in this game. Add the scheduling element to the fact that UCF has a new coach with a lot of new players, this looks like one of the more winnable games in the conference slate.
8. vs West Virginia - 10/3/25
BYU takes on West Virginia in early October on a Friday night. The Mountaineers have turned over their roster more than almost any team in the country, and they will be just six days removed from a game against Utah.
7. at Cincinnati - 11/22/25
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby makes this a dangerous road game for BYU. When Sorsby gets into a rhythm, he can be hard to stop. Sorsby threw for 426 yards and 4 touchdowns against Texas Tech last season.
Since joining the Big 12, BYU is undefeated against the three teams that joined the conference with the Cougars: Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF.
6. at Arizona - 10/11/25
If Utah or Oklahoma State weren't the most disappointing teams in the Big 12 last year, it has to be Arizona. The Wildcats came into the season as a top 25 team before finishing 4-8. If Noah Fifita gets going like he did in 2023, Arizona will be dangerous.
5. at Colorado - 9/27/25
BYU opens up conference play on the road at Colorado. The Buffaloes will have revenge on their mind after getting embarrassed by BYU in the Alamo Bowl. Colorado still has major question marks in trenches, but Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter could be a suitable replacement for Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.
Expect a lot of BYU fans to make the trip to Boulder for this game.
4. vs TCU - 11/15/25
BYU hosts TCU in mid November. This game is the fourth of a four-game gauntlet where BYU will play Utah, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and TCU. BYU might be a little beat up by the time this game rolls around. BYU will be looking for their first win over TCU since 2007. TCU holds a five-game win streak over BYU.
3. vs Utah - 10/18/25
Regardless of record, the BYU-Utah rivalry game is hard to win. BYU will be looking to win three straight over Utah for the first time since the early 1990's.
2. at Iowa State - 10/25/25
If the Kansas game was any indication, it is really challenging to win the week after the BYU-Utah rivalry game. It's also going to be a challenge to go on the road to Ames and take on the Cyclones. Iowa State is projected to be a Big 12 contender in 2025. Based on the circumstances surrounding this game, it's going to be a real challenge to leave Iowa State with a win.
1. at Texas Tech - 11/8/25
BYU has to travel to Texas Tech in November to take on the Red Raiders. Tech brought in the most talented transfer class in the country and will have arguably the most talented roster in the conference. On paper, this looks like the toughest game on BYU's schedule, narrowly ahead of the road contest at Iowa State.