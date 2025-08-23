Rece Davis is Not a Fan of Bear Bachmeier’s Unusual Jersey Number
One week from today, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier will make his college football debut as the first true freshman to start a season opener at BYU. Bachmeier will not only be the first true freshman to start at quarterback, he will also be the first BYU quarterback to wear the number 47. While Bachmeier will be making his first impression on the field to BYU fans, his unique jersey number will likely draw a lot of national attention.
On College Football Countdown, ESPN's Rece Davis took issue with Bachmeier's unique number.
"I mean, 47, really, he [wears] jersey number 47. He can wear no. 4 or he can wear no. 7, right? He can wear no. 11 because that's 7 plus 4 or no. 3 because that's 7 minus 4. No. 47 is for great pass-rushing defensive ends, like people who get the quarterbacks, not people who are quarterbacks, should be wearing 47."
One member of the Countdown crew disagreed. "It's awesome. It's a throwback. You've got a quarterback who's number 47, whose name is Bear throwing to his brother and his name Tiger. What more do you want?"
Bachmeier's jersey number is a popular topic of discussion. The conversation will only grow if Bear leads BYU to a succesful season as a true freshman in 2025.
On the very first day of Fall Camp, Bachmeier answered questions from the general media, including the backstory of his unique jersey number.
"Me and my dad joke around," Bachmeier said. "I used to play running back when I was younger or when I started playing football, and then when I made the transition to quarterback, I just kept the number and I continued to play middle linebacker up until 8th grade. I don't know I just kind of like the number and it kind of brings you back to your primitive nature when you're playing so it's cool."
Nearly everything about Bear Bachmeier's situation is unique. He is the first Thai American BYU quarterback - his mother is from Thailand. He started his career at Stanford before transferring to BYU in the Spring transfer window. The storylines surrounding Bachmeier are fascinating, and they will grow only more fascinating if he gets off to a good start as a true freshman.