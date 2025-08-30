Score Prediction for BYU's Season Opener Against Portland State
BYU football is back. It's game day, and BYU is just hours away from kicking off the 2025 season. The Cougars are heavy favorites against FCS foe Portland State. In this article, we will cement our score prediction for the game.
Portland State is a bad football team. The Vikings kicked off their 2025 season last Saturday with a 42-0 loss to Tarleton State. Against Tarleton State, they allowed over 300 yards on the ground for an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
BYU could put the ball in the hands of LJ Martin and run all over Portland State. However, getting Bear Bachmeier the opportunity to make a variety of throws is a top priority. Bachmeier has only been taking all the first-teams reps over the last two weeks. Even if BYU has a big lead, Bachmeier will need to keep throwing the ball. Every rep he gets is valuable at this stage in his development.
The BYU defense should dominate this game. While it's unfair to expect a shutout, BYU should keep a severely flawed Portland State offense in check. It would be surprising if the BYU defense allows more than 10 points. The Cougars are more talented across the board and Portland State has more questions than answers at quarterback after week zero.
We expect Bear Bachmeier to make a few big plays and flash the high ceiling that made him a coveted recruit. He won't be perfect and he shouldn't be expected to be, but he will have plenty of opportunities to make some big plays. Bachmeier will show off his ability to scramble around and make plays, and he will show that he is a major threat with his legs. Bachmeier averaged more than 10 yards per carry in high school and his running ability flew under the radar in camp. Once he is live, Bachmeier will show his ability to make plays with his legs.
Portland State will string a few drives together, but we believe the BYU defense will hold up and keep the Vikings out of the endzone.
BYU 45 | Portland State 6