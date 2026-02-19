10 Takeaways From BYU's Spring Roster

Earlier this week, BYU released the 2026 Spring roster. In this article, we'll break down our top 10 takeaways from the updated roster.

1. Only three quarterbacks on the roster

BYU has only three quarterbacks on the roster: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and Enoch Watson. Walk-on quarterback Cole Hagen is no longer listed. Going into the season with only three quarterbacks, especially one that is just coming off a mission, is a risk. It seems like BYU will try to find another body to add to that room before Fall Camp.

As long as Bear Bachmeier can stay healthy, the BYU quarterback room will be in a good spot. Bachmeier has a chance to take a step forward and be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

2. The blue-chip ratio is up to 25%

Blue-chip ratio is a metric that has been used to discuss potential national championship contenders. It is the percentage of scholarship players that were either four or five-star recruits.

There are 21 players that will be on BYU's 2025 roster that were once four-star recruits. Most of them were four-star recruits in high school according to one of the top three recruiting services. Others, linebacker Cade Uluave and tight end Walker Lyons, were four-star transfers. That puts BYU's blue-chip ratio at 25%.

It's hard to believe how much talent BYU has acquired since accepting an invitation to join the Big 12. Prior to that invite, BYU was signing only one or two blue-chip recruits per class, at most.

Nine of the former four-star recruits are newcomers on the roster. BYU has a growing list of former four-star recruits on missions or preparing to serve missions like Ryder Lyons, McKay Madsen, Adam Bywater, Ty Goettsche, Lopeti Moala, Jax Tanner, Alai Kalaniuvalu, and Austin Pay. BYU's blue-chip ratio will continue to increase over the next few years.

3. It's time for the defensive line production to match the recruiting rankings

Speaking of high-profile recruits, BYU's defensive line is as talented as it's ever been in the Kalani Sitake era. Last year, that talent was laregly inexperienced. Now that BYU's young, talented defensive linemen have some experience under their belts, it's time to produce.

Nothing would help BYU take the next step more than developing a dominant defensive line. For as good as BYU was last season, the Cougars didn't dominate in the trenches on defense. A dominant defensive line could propel BYU to a Big 12 championship.

4. The lack of returning production at WR

Now that Parker Kingston is no longer on the roster, the lack of returning production at wide receiver really stands out. Jojo Phillips led all returning wide receivers in receiving last year with 161 yards.

BYU is talented at wide receiver. They have four former four-star recruits in that room, tied with only the offensive line for the most blue-chip recruits at one position group.

The talent will need to rise to the occassion to fill the production from Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston. That starts with Spring Camp and developing chemistry with Bear Bachmeier.

5. The transfer tight ends have a clear path to playing time

BYU added two transfer tight ends: Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. Those two have a clear path to playing time. The Cougars lost starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation. We expect Walker Lyons to slide into that role and start right away.

Historically, BYU has played three or four tight ends. We see Roger Saleapaga finding a role right away as well.

Given the lack of returning production at wide receiver, BYU might need both Lyons and Saleapaga to play bigger roles in the passing game.

6. A veteran secondary

BYU returns a very veteran group in the secondary. It's likely that Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander will start at cornerback, while Faletau Satuala and Raider Damuni will start at safety. All four of those guys were underclassmen together at BYU. Now, they are veterans on a talented defense. Due to experience alone, it's fair to expect BYU's secondary to take another step forward in 2026.

7. BYU's linebacker room is loaded

BYU's linebacker room is loaded with talent. The Cougars return starters Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera. They also added the top linebacker in the transfer portal in Cade Uluave. To add depth, they also added Jake Clifton who was a standout at Kansas State prior to his mission.

Behind those four, BYU has young and upcoming linebackers like Ephraim Asiata, Ace Kaufusi, Pierson Watson, and Miles Hall.

Of note, two scholarship linebackers were removed from the roster: Naki Tuakoi and Tyler Payne.

8. What will the depth look like behind LJ Martin?

BYU will give LJ Martin as many carries as he can handle in 2026. The reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year will be one of the best running backs in the sport. Behind Martin, BYU looks thin at running back.

For a position as physical as running back, reliable depth is very important. Seasons where BYU has a healthy starting running back available for every game are rare.

Sione Moa has dealt with injuries in both of his seasons at BYU. Jovesa Damuni has one played significant reps in one game. Besides those two, BYU has a pair of freshmen in Devaughn Eka and Micah Beckstead.

Throughout the offseason, BYU will need to develop the running backs behind LJ Martin.

9. Path to playing time for new offensive linemen

BYU added three offensive linemen from the transfer portal: Paki Finau, Zak Yamauchi, and JR Sia. Since BYU loses three starting offensive linemen to graduation, there is a path to playing time for all three transfers.

In the best-case scenario, BYU will develop some of the young linemen on the roster like Andrew Williams and Ethan Thomason to compete with the incoming transfers.

10. This roster can make a run at the Big 12 championship

BYU came up a few yards short of a Big 12 title appearance in 2024 and they lost in the Big 12 championship in 2025. This is a roster that can make another run at the Big 12 championship game.

BYU will need to win the close games again - we don't expect BYU to be as dominant as Texas Tech was last year. But if a few of those close games go their way, this roster is absolutely built to win a Big 12 championship.