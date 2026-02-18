Three Unannounced Transfers Added to the BYU Football Roster

On Wednesday evening, BYU released the roster for 2026 Spring Camp. 33 newcomers were added to the roster, including 9 previously announced transfers. There were a three other transfers that were added to the roster that had not been announced. While it's not always the case, historically most unannounced players have joined the program as walk-ons.

1. Micah Beckstead - RB

Former Timpview star Micah Beckstead was offered a PWO spot coming out of high school. He accepted a scholarship offer to Utah State instead. Beckstead returned from his mission and enrolled at BYU in January. Beckstead was added on the Spring roster at 5'10 and 238 pounds. He was listed at 205 pounds coming out of high school. Beckstead has been on Harvey Unga's radar for a long term, and it made a lot of sense for the Cougars to add him.

Beckstead was a star at Timpview High School. He ran for over 3,500 yards in his career and he put up massive numbers a senior. That year, he finished with 1,957 rushing yards while averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He ran for more than 100 yards in 11 out of 13 games he played, and he averaged 151 rushing yards per game.

Beckstead joins a running back room that is headlined by LJ Martin. Behind Martin, there will be a competition for the second and third-string job. Depth is a concern at that spot, and BYU might need one of its two freshmen to be ready (Micah Beckstead, Devaughn Eka).

2. Seth Shigg - CB

California native Seth Shigg signed with Army as a quarterback out of high school. He committed to Army over offers from UNLV, Navy, Air Force, and FAU. Shigg spent one year at Army before transferring to BYU where he will play cornerback.

Shigg ran a 10.6 100M in high school and he racked up nearly 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior. BYU will try to utilize his athleticism on the defensive side of the ball. Shigg was very good with the ball in his hands as well. He has the skillset, potentially, to return kicks.

Shigg is just a redshirt freshman so he will have four years to develop into a cornerback.

3. Daniel Taumoepeau - LB

Daniel Taumoepeau is a linebacker transfer from Eastern Washington. Taumoepeau is the older brother of BYU standout freshman Nusi Taumoepeau. Taumoepeau will provide depth at the linebacker position.