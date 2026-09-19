Score Prediction for No. 11 BYU at Colorado State

The BYU football program will be back in action on Saturday evening against former conference foe Colorado State. The Cougars, who are ranked 11th in the AP Poll, are looking to crack the top 10. BYU brings a seven-game winning streak over Colorado State into this matchup, although these two teams haven't played each other since 2010.

Colorado State was, frankly, terrible last season. The Rams went 2-10 and fired their coaching staff. The Rams hired storied coach Jim Mora from UConn and Mora has turned things around in Fort Collins. Colorado State is 2-0 and they have been one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

The Rams, and specifically quarterback Hauss Hejny, will test a BYU defense that struggled in the first half last week. The Cougars responded by shutting out Noah Fifita and the Wildcats in the second half. If BYU gets the defense that showed up in the second half, it will be a long night for the Rams.

On offense, BYU will be able to move the football. The Rams rank 131st nationally in explosive plays allowed, even though they have played Southern Utah and Wyoming. The BYU offense will be much more physical and much more talented than any offense Colorado State has faced this season.

The CSU defense has relied heavily on forcing turnovers. To their credit, no team in the country has been better at creating turnovers. However, BYU has not turned the ball over this season. Even if Colorado State forces a turnover or two in this game, it won't be enough to make up for the explosive plays they will allow.

Colorado State will generate some explosive plays in their own right. Fewer teams in the country have scored faster than Colorado State when the Rams get into a rhythm. However, BYU's defense is designed to prevent explosive plays. If Colorado State has relied on forcing turnovers on defense, they have also relied on explosive plays on offense. The Rams have been less proficient in sustaining long drives.

Colorado State will make BYU uncomfortable in this game, especially in the first half. Eventually, BYU's physicality and talent will win out and the Cougars will pull away with a dominant rushing attack. BYU will put up 500 yards of offense and return to Provo with a win.

When it comes to score predictions, we are feeling some pressure to continue our hot start. In week one, we predicted a 62-6 BYU win. The Cougars won 63-7. In week two, we predicted BYU to win 31-20. The Cougars won 28-17. We like BYU to win and cover in this game.

BYU 41 | Colorado State 20

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