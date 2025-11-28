Score Prediction for No. 11 BYU vs UCF in Regular Season Finale
The final weekend of the college football regular season is upon us. The Cougars will look to cap off one of the best regular seasons in program history with a home game against UCF. A win over the Knights would send BYU to the conference championship game and an 11-1 regular season record.
Chilly temperatures are in the forecast. After an abnormally warm November, a cold front is expected to hit Provo for Saturday's matchup. Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the upper 30's.
Given the weather combined with BYU's potent rushing attack, we expect BYU to feature the rushing attack throughout this game. The key for BYU will be to take care of business without giving players like LJ Martin and Bear Bachmeier too many carries. UCF struggles to stop the run, so BYU might get away with giving a few carries to backs like Enoch Nawahine and Preston Rex.
We expect UCF to struggle to score in this game. The BYU defense has played well since the bye week and the Knights have been one of the least consistent offenses in the Big 12. UCF hasn't had consistent production from the quarterback position this season. We expect BYU to get after the quarterback and force a few turnovers in this game.
This game won't be a flashy offensive performance like the one against TCU, and we don't expect LJ Martin to get as many carries as he did against Cincinnati. The Cougars will probably go into the halftime locker room with 14-17 points and end the game around 30 points. As long as BYU protects the football, the outcome of this game should never be in doubt. BYU is the better football team.
UCF will come out with nothing to lose in this game and their bowl aspirations will be on the line. It wouldn't be surprising to see a trick play or a fake punt from the Knights.
BYU will be content to slow this game down and cruise to a victory. Bear Bachmeier will have a modest day through the air, as BYU will likely be without star wide receiver Chase Roberts. The goal for Roberts will be to get as healthy as possible for the championship game. BYU will secure a spot in the title game and go into Arlington with an 11-1 victory.
BYU 31 | UCF 13