Score Prediction for No. 17 BYU vs No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
On Saturday night, no. 17 BYU takes on no. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. BYU-Colorado was once the most likely matchup in the Big 12 title game. These two teams were on a crash course for the championship game. After some November stumbles (named Kansas, specifically), both teams missed the title game and will play in a bowl game instead. BYU-Colorado is now one of the most anticipated bowl matchups outside of the College Football Playoff.
BYU and Colorado will square off on primetime in a game that will likely be the most viewed game of BYU's 2024 season.
On paper, these two teams are at two opposite ends of the media spectrum in a lot of ways. Colorado has been the media sweetheart ever since Coach Prime took over in Boulder. BYU, on the other hand, flew somewhat under the radar during a 9-0 start. While the two head coaches have great respect for each other, they also couldn't be more different.
Coach Prime is, well, properly named. Deion Sanders is always in the national spotlight. He has done amazing things for a Colorado program that was arguably the worst among power conference teams just two years ago. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his humble, self-deprecating humor has put BYU near the top of the Big 12 standings in just their second season in the conference.
Colorado is all about star power. They have two players in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders that will likely be top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
BYU, on the other hand, didn't even have a player win Big 12 offensive or defensive player of the week. The Cougars have played complimentary, efficient football to get to 10 wins.
This game, like so many BYU games this year, will probably be close. BYU will try to sustain long drives and keep Colorado off the field. The Buffaloes will struggle to run the football, but they will move the ball through the air.
Turnovers will probably be the difference in this game. The Cougars need to pressure Shedeur Sanders and force a turnover or two. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff will need to clean up the mistakes that plagued him in November.
Ultimately, I believe BYU's physicality will be the difference in this game. The Cougars have had a full month to get healthy in the trenches, and Colorado has struggled at times against physical teams. Jake Retzlaff will lead another go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter to get BYU to 11 wins for the first time since 2020.
BYU 31 | Colorado 28