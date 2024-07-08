Six Candidates to be the Next Freshman Phenom at BYU
Every year, at least one freshman emerges as a future star for the BYU football program. Last year, it was true freshman running back LJ Martin. Martin made an immediate impact in Fall camp, and he ended up leading BYU in rushing. History suggests another freshman will emerge as a future star in 2024. Today, we're looking at the six most likely candidates to become the next freshman phenom.
6. Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
Returned missionary Pokaiaua Haunga joined the program in January in time for Spring camp. Multiple coaches on the staff have compared Haunga to former BYU great Reno Mahe. "Pokai, and I know people don't like comparisons, but he's a lot like Reno Mahe," Sitake said. "He can return, he played a lot of receiver, he's got so much quickness and burst."
Coach Sitake knows Reno Mahe well - he blocked for Mahe in 1998 as a fullback. Mahe started his BYU career as a running back in 1998. As a true freshman, Mahe ranked second on the BYU roster with 481 yards rushing behind Ronny Jenkins.
Haunga primary played wide receiver as a standout at Timpview High School. Whether it's in the return game, a receiver coming out of the backfield, or a true running back, Haunga could emerge as a future playmaker for the BYU offense if the opportunity presents itself in 2024.
5. Ephraim Asiata - DE
BYU has been desperately waiting for another pass rusher to emerge ever since Tyler Batty tallied four sacks as a true freshman. Ephraim Asiata, who participated in Spring camp, could be the next great edge rusher for BYU. Asiata was a standout at Spring camp before an injury sidelined him.
He will need to add some weight before Fall camp if he wants to contribute as a true freshman. If he does, then he could find himself in the two-deep against Southern Illinois.
4. Tre Alexander - CB
Tre Alexander is one of the most coveted cornerback recruits to sign with BYU since the turn of the century. Alexander is long and lean, and his weight is the biggest hurdle to him seeing the field as a true freshman. Alexander was listed at 165 pounds in Spring camp. If he is going to be able to handle the physicality of Big 12 wide receivers, he will need to get stronger and add some weight.
Once he adds weight, he has the potential to be a multi-year starter at BYU. BYU is thin at cornerback, so he might have a chance to play right away.
3. Faletau Satuala - S
Of the players on this list, Faletau Satuala is the only player that didn't compete in Spring camp. Satuala, one of the top prospects in the state of Utah in the 2024 class, is simply too talented to not be included on this list. Satuala could play free safety or linebacker. Regardless of position, he has the talent to see the field as a true freshman.
2. Jojo Phillips - WR
Redshirt freshman Jojo Phillips is a breakout candidate in 2024. "Jojo is going to be a good player - this year," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said during Spring camp. "He'll be in mix, definitely. He's a good player."
When Roderick highlights an individual player and says he will play, he usually means it. Last year, he praised the performance of true freshman LJ Martin in camp and described Martin as one of BYU's best players. Martin ended up leading the Cougars in rushing as a true freshman.
Phillips being "in the mix" is noteworthy considering BYU's depth at wide receiver. All of BYU's contributors from 2023 will be back on the roster in 2024. Veterans Chase Roberts, Kody Epps, and Darius Lassiter are back. BYU also returns Parker Kingston and Keelan Marion who played considerable roles last season.
Despite all the experience coming back, Phillips has played well enough to crack the rotation in a veteran-heavy group. BYU likes to play six wide receivers and it looks like Phillips has locked up the sixth spot.
There is so much to like about Phillips' potential in BYU's offense. At 6'5, Phillips oozes potential. He has great hands and he moves really well for someone his size. He has a basketball background and he has an ability to high-point the football. He has a huge catching radius thanks to his length.
1. Ryner Swanson - TE
Ryner Swanson is not your typical true freshman. Swanson, who was only 17 when he arrived at BYU, is 245 pounds and prepared for the college game. He is the most physically gifted tight end on the roster. It would not be surprising if he not only found a role for himself in 2024, but won the starting job outright.
Swanson can do it all from the tight end position. He's a dynamic receiving threat with soft hands and he's dangerous after the catch. He has all the talent to be a multi-year starter and dynamic weapon for BYU's offense at tight end.