BYU has held all 3 opponents to 261 yards or fewer this year.



The last time BYU held opponents to no more than 261 yards in at least 3 consecutive games was a 5 game stretch in 2012.



Wazzu - 224

Utah - 245

Boise St. - 261

Hawaii - 149

USU - 243



The 2012 defense finished 3rd…