Six Takeaways from BYU's Loss to Notre Dame

If you’re reading this, you’re my kind of fan, because only a true BYU fan would take time to read a deep dive autopsy into a game their team lost. But without further ado, let’s see what we can learn from BYU's emotional loss to Notre Dame

This team has heart

BYU had every opportunity to roll over and die in this game. When they gave up a touchdown to go down 25-6 in the second half, I honestly thought they would, but they didn’t. They scratched and clawed their way back in and ultimately came up short, but man did they fight. I could not be more proud of that effort.

Kody Epps is the future

I grew up in Southern California and have loved SoCal high school football since I was little. When I told my dad that Kody Epps played at Mater Dei and was Bryce Young's top receiver, his eyes got big and asked “How did BYU get him?”

It isn’t so much the catch that impresses me, but more what he does before and after. He always seems to be wide open because his routes are so crisp, and they way he weaved through Notre Dame's defense after the catch on his 53-yard touchdown leaves me confident that he is every bit of a no. 1 WR in the Big 12. He may be BYU's top receiver right now.

BYU's defensive issues are not solely scheme related

BYU played well on defense and just got beat by better players. BYU forced a key turnover and held firm on multiple key fourth downs. I understand how frustrated BYU fans were that BYU left Michael Mayer open so many times, but I’m not sure it would have mattered if he was covered. BYU didn’t win a single 50/50 ball all night despite playing excellent man coverage. Giving up a 2nd and 17 on the ground was inexcusable but there was a man there to make a play, and BYU just didn’t.

BYU fans have been clamoring for Tuiaki to dial up more pressure but pressure wasn’t the issue. BYU blitzed on 40% of Drew Pyne’s drop backs, and he went 9/11 for 113 yards and a touchdown on those plays. The scheme was largely what BYU fans have asked for all year but they still got gashed. They didn’t have the players to hang with Notre Dame. Plain and simple.

The offense has too much talent to be this disappointing

The offense is a different story. The talent is 100% there to play with Notre Dame. BYU's starting lineup had two four-star receivers, at least two future NFL draft picks on the line, a four- star running back, and an NFL QB. Managing just 20 points in each P5 game this year with all that talent is quite frankly pathetic and largely on the coaching staff.

There were plenty of positives to build on this week. The run game showed signs of life against a very good defense, and they tied UNC for the most yards per play against Notre Dame this season (6.1), but there is only so much you can do when you only run 47 plays. I understand the defense couldn’t get off the field, but the offense couldn’t stay on it for long stretches, especially in the first half. It’s been a persistent problem all season, and it’s on Roderick and co. to solve it.

A 4th & 1 Autopsy

I am actually not upset about the play call on 4th & 1 as I am upset about the personnel. I would like to see Masen Wake leading the running back rather than blocking the backside rusher, and, as much as I love me some Katoa, Brooks is the bigger and more physical of the two. If you aren’t going to have a lead blocker, run the back that can be his own.

Ultimately this play is a microcosm of the Aaron Roderick experience. He is a fantastic coordinator and BYU is lucky to have him, but he can outthink himself sometimes. I don’t know what else to call it. BYU called a timeout just to run the same play they called before. We saw it often last year when BYU would repeatedly throw in short-yardage situations with an all-time great BYU running back. He obviously doesn’t need to be fired, but he does need more work situationally.

BYU fans were incredible

Before the game, I chatted with a Notre Dame fan outside my hotel who casually said “Yea this will be a home game for us. I think we will outnumber you guys 4-1.” “That’s because they gave you guys 4x the tickets” I muttered under my breath. But it was not so. Cougar Nation showed up in a big way. I would estimate it ended up being 60-40 in favor of Notre Dame. When BYU fans completely took over the 3rd quarter light show with a “Let’s go cougars” chant, it clearly made the players (and me) emotional. After the game, I had a conversation with a different ND fan who let out an unsolicited “Your fans are incredible man.” Indeed they are.