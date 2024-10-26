Social Media Loved BYU's Fake Field Goal Against UCF
Late in the first quarter against UCF, no. 11 BYU football held a 7-0 lead and were looking to add to their lead. BYU faced a 4th & 5 from the UCF 28 yard-line. Instead of kicking the field goal, BYU ran a fake and kicker Will Ferrin got eight yards for the first down. The holder, punter Sam Vander Haar, flipped the ball between his legs to Ferrin who had an option to either throw or run for the first down. Ferrin got enough for the first down.
Social media loved it. College football analyst Dave Pollack described it as a play "that you draw up and never use unless you're [BYU]...perfect execution."
Max Olson described it as "one of the most beautiful fake field goals of the season." Olson added, "Shoutout to the holder for taking it to the next level."
The fake also caught the attention of ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.
Unsurprisingly, the people over at Barstool Sports loved the fake.
Betr called it the "coolest fake field goal of all time."
Barstool Sports said, "BYU maybe the first team in history to snap the ball twice in one play on this fake field goal."
Below are a few other reactions from social media.
After getting out to a 17-0 lead, UCF scored 10 unanswered to make it a one-score game with one minute remaining in the first half. Then Jake Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts for a 62-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24-10.