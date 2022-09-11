Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor

On Saturday night, no. 21 BYU took down no. 9 Baylor in a double overtime thriller. The win against Baylor was BYU's first home win over a top 10 team since 1990 when Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer took down no. 1 Miami. Social media was buzzing during the rollercoaster that was BYU-Baylor. Here is a recap of some of the best reactions as seen on social media.

Jaren Hall to Chase Roberts

With two seconds to go before halftime, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts for a 20-yard touchdown.

Trick Play Touchdown

Near the end of the third quarter, BYU dialed up a trick play to take the lead. Jaren Hall threw to Chase Roberts who threw back to Hall for a 22-yard touchdown.

Missed Field Goals

With eight seconds remaining, BYU had an opportunity to win the game with a 35-yard field goal. BYU veteran kicker Jake Oldroyd missed wide right.

Then after a BYU stop in overtime, Oldroyd had a chance to redeem himself with a game-winning field goal. Oldroyd missed again.

BYU Takes Down no. 9 Baylor

They say third time's a charm. That was the case for BYU on Saturday night. After two missed field goals that would have won the game, BYU took down Baylor in double overtime.

Jaren Hall Embraces Kicker Jake Oldroyd

Before the fourth down try, the camera broadcast showed BYU quarterback Jaren Hall kneeling with Jake Oldroyd. After BYU's defense got the stop and won the game, Hall embraced an emotional Oldroyd.