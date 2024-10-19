Social Media Reacts to BYU's Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State
As the clock approached midnight in Provo, the undefeated BYU football team got the ball back with 73 seconds left and a chance to keep their undefeated season alive. The Cougars answered the bell, marching 75 yards in 62 seconds for the game-winning score. After the game, three of the top four trending topics on "X" were related to the BYU-Oklahoma State game: Oklahoma State, BYU, and Alan Bowman.
Social media had a lot to say about the game and, in particular, its ending. And don't worry Michael - someone was definitely watching.
Everyone from ESPN to PFF to Barstool Sports had something to say about the game winner from Jake Retzlaff to Dariuss Lasiter. The one thing these posts had in common? All caps.
Our own Joe Wheat joined in on the fun synced the highlight to the theme song of The Titanic.
In terms of views from in the stadium, it doesn't get much better than this one.
Even Jemele Hill had to chime in.
Todd Harris, the father of coveted four-star recruit Brock Harris, posted that "Utah recruits you gotta start looking [at BYU]."
Former Oklahoma State star Dez Bryant took the social media to express his frustration after the loss.
Fittingly, the win probability chart matched the heart rates of the fans in attendance.
Games like the one between BYU and Oklahoma State are hard to come by. According to Opta Stats, that was just the seventh league game in Big 12 history that featured a go-ahead touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter.
There were plenty of jokes about Provo and celebrating the win with some milk, but none were better than this post from Kris.
The Reddit college football page drew some comparisons between BYU's current season and 1990 and 1984.