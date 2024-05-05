Southern Utah Transfer Austin Leausa Commits to BYU
On Sunday, Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. After entering the transfer portal, Leausa picked up competing offers from Baylor, Houston, Boise State, USF, Fresno State, Old Dominion, and Tarleton. BYU offered Leausa earlier this week. He was on campus for a visit this weekend and he committed to BYU on his visit. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Leausa fills a need along the offensive line for BYU. After Spring camp, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced that BYU would add 1-2 offensive linemen from the portal in time for Fall camp.
Leausa, who prepped at West Jordan High School, has moved around during his young collegiate career. He signed with SUU out of high school as a member of the 2017 signing class. He didn't play for SUU until 2021 during the shorted Spring season. He played in all four games for SUU as a true freshman and that season didn't count against his eligibility.
In the Fall of 2021, Leausa appeared in seven games for SUU. He played 325 total snaps per PFF and had a pass-blocking grade of 83.6. Following that year with SUU, Leausa transferred up to Utah State.
In 2022, Leausa did not appear in any games for the Aggies. Following the 2022 season, he transferred back to SUU for the 2023 season where he was a starter for the Thunderbirds.
BYU returns three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one spot or two in the starting lineup that they can try to fill in the portal. Leausa would have an opportunity to compete for the last starting spot at guard.