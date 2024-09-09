SP+ Predicts BYU Football at Wyoming

🍺🍻 WEEK 3 SP+ PICKS 🍷🥂



K-State 35, Zona 25

Bama 33, Wisconsin 15

LSU 31, SC 27

Mizzou 39, BC 16

Ducks 36, Beavers 23

UW 35, Wazzu 25

Irish 31, Boilers 20

UGA 38, Kentucky 26



Half the lines are within 3 points of SP+, so uh, good luck.https://t.co/w7ALlZmjBl pic.twitter.com/z21QqcKFwb