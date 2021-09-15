September 15, 2021
SP+ Predicts BYU-Arizona State

SP+ expects a close game between BYU and Arizona State
Author:
Jaren Hall vs Utah

Last Saturday, BYU snapped a decade-long losing streak against in-state rival Utah. After celebrating that win over the weekend, the Cougars turned their focus to Arizona State. The Sun Devils com into Lavell Edwards Stadium ranked #19 in the country. It will be the first ranked matchup BYU has played in Lavell Edwards Stadium since 2009 - the Cougars came in at #23 in last week's AP poll. 

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Arizona State prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ expects a close game, but it likes Arizona State to beat BYU 29-27.

ESPN FPI gives Arizona State a 53% chance to beat BYU. The betting lines favored the Sun Devils as well, Arizona State opened as a two-point favorite.

Below are this week's SP+ predictions for BYU's 2021 opponents

SP+ favors Arizona over Northern Arizona by 21 points.

SP+ favors Utah over San Diego State with a projected final score of 28-11. The Utes will look to rebound following last week's loss to BYU.

USF is a favored over Florida A&M. USF is looking for their first win of the season.

SP+ expects a close game between Utah State and Air Force. Air Force is favored by seven points according to SP+.

Boise State hosts Oklahoma State this weekend. The Broncos are slight favorites over Oklahoma State with a projected final score of 28-25.

Baylor is a heavy favorite against Kansas this weekend.

Virginia is an underdog this weekend against #21 North Carolina.

Georgia Southern will take on Arkansas this weekend. They are 26-point underdogs.

USC is a six-point favorite over Washington State.

