SP+ Predicts BYU-Utah

It is rivalry week. Either BYU will snap a decade-long losing streak this weekend, or Utah will win a record 10th straight game against BYU. The Cougars are 1-0 after holding on to beat Arizona 24-16. The Utes are 1-0 with a victory over Weber State.

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Utah prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ likes Utah to beat BYU 33-23.

A two-score win would be rare in this rivalry's recent history. Over the last ten BYU-Utah games, eight of the games were decided by eight points or less.

ESPN FPI gives Utah a 57% chance to beat BYU. The betting lines favored Utah as well, the Utes opened as a seven-point favorite.

Below are this week's SP+ predictions for BYU's 2021 opponents

SP+ expects Arizona-San Diego State to be a tossup. The Wildcats have a 52% chance to beat the Aztecs.

SP+ favors Arizona State over UNLV with a projected final score of 44-12. The Sun Devils should be 2-0 when they come to Lavell Edwards Stadium next week.

USF is a major underdog against Florida this weekend with an expected final score of 42-13.

SP+ expects a close game between Utah State and FCS North Dakota. North Dakota has a 52% chance to beat the Aggies according to SP+

Boise State takes on UTEP after a close loss against UCF in the season opener. Boise State is a 22-point favorite according to SP+.

Baylor is a heavy favorite over Texas State.

Virginia is a favored by two touchdowns over Illinois.

Georgia Southern will take on Florida Atlantic on Saturday. FAU is favored by nine points according to SP+.

USC is a 27-point favorite over Stanford.