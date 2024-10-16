SP+ Predicts No. 13 BYU Football vs Oklahoma State
No. 13 BYU football is 6-0 and looking to remain unbeaten when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are looking to end a three-game losing streak and notch their first win in conference play. SP+, a predictive algorithm created by Bill Connelly, predicted BYU-Oklahoma State. SP+ gives BYU a 71% chance to win with an expected final score of 32-23 in favor of the Cougars.
SP+ is more optimistic about BYU's chances against Oklahoma State than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 63.3% chance to win.
This game is going to come down to the rushing attacks on both sides. The Cowboys have been downright awful against the run this season. They have allowed 235 rushing yards per game which ranks 129th nationally and dead last in the Big 12. Oklahoma State will have to be better against the run if they hope to win this game.
When BYU is on defense, the Cougars will be tasked with stopping the run. Oklahoma State has not been good running the football this season. They rank 124th in rushing offense despite having 2023 Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon on the roster.
Gordon is averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season after averaging 6.1 yards per carry a year ago and leading the nation with 1,732 rushing yards.
It's worth noting that Gordon got off to a slow start in 2023 as well. He had just 109 rushing yards after the first three games. Then he ran for 1,116 over the next six games. Gordon's breakout game is coming, the Cougars just have to make sure it doesn't happen against them.