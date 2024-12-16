SP+ Predicts No. 17 BYU vs No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
In a few weeks, no. 17 BYU will look to improve to 11-2 in the Alamo Bowl against no. 23 Colorado. This is arguably the biggest bowl game for BYU since the 1996 Cotton Bowl. The Cougars will be taking on two future first round picks in Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. In addition, this game will set the tone for BYU heading into the offseason.
SP+, a predictive analytic created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, predicted BYU-Colorado. SP+ gives BYU a 58% chance to win with an expected final score of 29-25 in favor of BYU.
SP+ is a lot more optimistic about BYU's chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 41.6% chance to beat the Buffaloes.
Oddsmakers are in line with FPI's prediction for this game. Oddsmakers favor Colorado by three points in this game.
The matchup to watch will be BYU's pass defense against Colorado's pass offense. BYU has been one of the best pass defenses in the country, ranking 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency. Colorado ranks 5th in pass offense efficiency.
Holding Colorado to 24-28 points will be the goal for the BYU defense. The BYU offense will need to have a good showing to give BYU a chance to win this game. Like most BYU games this season, this game will likely be a one-score game in the fourth quarter.