BYU Signs a Trio of Offensive Line Transfers

BYU has added three impact transfers along the offensive line. On Monday night, BYU announced the signings of three offensive line transfers. All three started games for their respective schools in 2025 and all three have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Paki Finau - Washington

Paki Finau was recruited by BYU coming out of high school, but the Cougars were never a real threat to sign him. He named his top seven schools and BYU didn't make the cut. Finau, a four-star recruit, eventually chose Washington over the likes of Florida State, Penn State, Auburn, Miami, Oregon, Baylor, and Arizona among others. When Finau entered the portal, however, his prior relationship with BYU allowed the Cougars become a quick contender in his transfer recruitment.

Finau signed with Washington out of high school where he spent the first two years of his college career. Finau appeared in 12 of 13 games for Washington in 2025 and he started four games at left guard. He also got some snaps at right tackle. Finau played well, allowing just one quarterback hit and no sacks in 229 pass-blocking snaps. The only quarterback hit allowed came when he was playing right tackle. When he was at guard, he was very good in pass protection.

Finau appeared in three regular season games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at BYU and he will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026. He will immediately contend for one of the starting spots at guard where BYU will be replacing Weylin Lapuaho and Ausitn Leausa.

Zak Yamauchi - Stanford

Zak Yamauchi was a standout at Bishop Gorman High School before he signed with Stanford in the 2023 recruiting class. Yamauchi left to serve a mission prior to enrolling at Stanford. As a true freshman at Stanford in 2025, Yamauchi started three games and appeared in eight.

Yamauchi was still shaking the mission rust and he had a few struggles in pass protection, but he graded out much better as a run blocker per PFF.

Yamauchi will be a true sophomore in 2026.

JR Sia - Utah State

Utah State transfer JR Sia has three years of eligibility remaining after starting 10 games at right tackle for the Aggies in 2025. Against Texas A&M in September, Sia was put into the game against a stout Texas A&M defensive line. Sia played well enough to earn his first start the following week against Air Force. He started 10 of the final 11 games of the season.

Sia will have a chance to compete for one of the starting tackle jobs. Assuming Andrew Gentry starts at one tackle spot, the other tackle job will be up for grabs. Given his experience, Sia will probably be the favorite to win that job.

