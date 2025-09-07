Syllabus Week Position Grades as BYU Cruises Past Stanford
Classes started at BYU this week, and BYU coasted like a team on syllabus week in a 27-3 snoozer against Stanford. Still, school is school, which means we must evaluate the team's direction, even in week two. Here are our position-by-position grades in BYU’s win.
Quarterback
Grade: B
Bachmeier’s grade is admittedly on a curve, but considering it’s his second start, that feels reasonable. Bachmeier completed 63% of his passes for 175 yards, but played better than his numbers indicate. Bachmeier was on target on 80.8% of his passes, the highest of any BYU quarterback since Jaren Hall against Boise State in 2022 and the highest against a P4 opponent in the PFF era (since 2014). That stat shocked even me. Bachmeier shined on intermediate throws, completing 5/7 for 94 yards, and dropped a 41-yard dime to Chase Roberts late in the game. Bachmeier still doesn’t look completely comfortable, but he is playing well, even if the play calling is a little safe.
Running back
Grade: B+
BYU’s running backs are about as sure of a thing as you can ask for. LJ Martin continues a strong start with 110 yards, 6.1 yards per carry and 4.3 yards after contact. His only flaw is he hasn’t reached the endzone. All of this while BYU’s conservative play calling allowed Stanford’s defense to tee off on the run all night long. As BYU’s pass game opens up, so will opportunities for Martin.
Wide Receivers/TE
Grade: D-
BYU’s pass catchers dropped the ball. Literally. BYU receivers recorded 4 drops, all on screens, that probably took two touchdowns off the board. Carsen Ryan was solid in the receiving game, but the tight ends committed 2 holding penalties that erased a touchdown and stalled drives. If this group lives up to its potential, BYU realistically scores 40 points and BYU is probably ranked.
Offensive Line
Grade: B-
When BYU’s blocking schemes were called properly, BYU’s offensive line was exceptional against a very talented Stanford defensive line. BYU’s line generated 3.1 yards per carry and allowed only 5 pressures on 33 dropbacks. In fact, 4 of BYU’s 6 highest-graded offensive players per PFF, were offensive linemen, led by LT Isaiah Jatta. However, they did allow 3 sacks, most of which can be attributed to either miscommunication or bad reads pre-snap. While we don’t know who is in charge of calling protections at the line, we must assume that responsibility falls to the center rather than the true freshman QB. Whoever it falls to, it has to be cleaned up before BYU meets some truly terrifying rushes in October.
Offensive Overall: C-
BYU’s offense played fine except for about six plays that completely killed drives. BYU gained nearly 60% of available yards, higher than 6 games last season. Still, penalties, drops, and missed line adjustments stalled what could have been a great night for the offense. OC Aaron Roderick called a conservative game, to be sure, but that is probably what was needed as Bachmeier gets comfortable. Still, if BYU simply executes the plays as designed, no on is complaining about the offense today.
Defensive Line
Grade: B+
Hard to find much to complain about with 0.8 yards per carry allowed, mostly driven by BYU’s defensive tackles and DE Logan Lutui. Keanu Tanuvasa recorded his first sack of the season while he and his fellow tackles always seem to be in the backfield. BYU’s defensive ends, however, need to generate more pressure for this to be an A. Defensive ends generated just 2 pressures on the night.
Linebackers
Grade: A
Simply put, there is nothing to complain about here. Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker generated 3.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 force fumbles, and a safety. They are the heartbeat of the BYU defense and are bound for long professional careers.
Safeties
Grades: A-
BYU’s safeties had a strong night with two interceptions from Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala. Satuala was BYU’s highest-graded defender with 1.5 TFLs, an interception, and a safety. BYU safeties picked off more passes than yards allowed (0) and were solid in run support. What was once a massive question mark last season has quickly evolved into the send strongest position group on the defense.
Cornerbacks
Grade B-
BYU’s corners haven’t been tested much this season, but they did show some cracks late against Stanford. Stanford picked on Mory Bamba and Tommy Prassas a bit, allowing 89 yards passing on 11 targets. While not ideal, this did happen late in the game and doesn’t take into consideration that the secondary allowed under 50 yards passing through three quarters. There is room for improvement, certainly, but not a concern yet.
Defensive grade: A-
Jay Hill, once again, put on a clinic of defensive havoc, allowing 2.8 yards per play and 2 turnovers. BYU’s defense surrendered just 4.5% of available yards through three shutout quarters before letting off the gas in the fourth quarter. 118 yards allowed in the 4th quarter is the only thing keeping this performance from an A, but BYU has built a championship defense in Provo.
Team grade: B-
This might have been the most frustrated BYU fans have ever been after a 24-point win vs a P4 opponent, probably because that’s happened just eight other times this century. Why was it frustrating? Because BYU played so much better than the score. BYU’s defense is an organized crime syndicate, but the offense felt more like a 15 year old slowly learning how to drive. But at the end of the day, BYU covered a massive spread and demonstrated what seems to be a very high floor. BYU has lots of room to improve, which is a fun thing to say when they’ve outscored opponents 96-3 this season.