BYU's offense racked up 525 yards of total offense during its 38-24 win over Wyoming. Even with over 500 yards, however, BYU's offense lacked some rhythm at times according to head coach Kalani Sitake.

Instead of long, sustained drives, BYU's offense relied on its homerun ability against the Cowboys. BYU had 10 explosive plays on offense - explosive plays are defined as pass plays of 15 yards or more and running plays of 10 yards or more. In total, those 10 explosive plays accounted for 64% of BYU's offensive production. The other 53 plays accounted for the remaining 36% of offense.

Here are the 10 explosive plays that carried BYU's offense against Wyoming.

1. Puka Nacua jet sweep - 14 yards

On the first drive of the third quarter, Puka Nacua took a jet sweep 14 yards for a first down. That was BYU's first run of 10 yards or more in the game.

Seemingly every time he touches the football, Nacua makes something special happen. He is electric in every sense of the word and he has shown as much when healthy this season.

2. Jaren Hall to Brayden Cosper - 15 yards

On BYU's final drive of the first half, it faced a critical third down deep in Wyoming territory, Jaren Hall found Brayden Cosper over the middle for a 15-yard gain. BYU would score on that drive and take a 14-10 lead at the break.

3. Miles Davis breaks free - 17 yards

Miles Davis' second explosive run of the game came in the first drive of the third quarter. Davis broke a tackle and bounced the play outside for a gain of 17 yards. It was on this drive that the running game started to click for BYU's offense.

4. Jaren Hall extends the drive - 23 yards

On 3rd and 6 deep in BYU territory, Jaren Hall found Keanu Hill for a 23-yard gain and a first down. Hall squeezed the throw between the safety and the corner. Hill accounted for three explosive plays in this game. BYU would go on to score on that drive.

5. Miles Davis breaks the seal- 25 yards

Before this run from Miles Davis in the third quarter, no BYU running back had a carry of 10 yards or more. Davis flashed his speed, beating a would-be tackler to the outside on his way to gaining 25 yards.

6. Jaren Hall to Brayden Cosper - 26 yards

Another third down throw from Jaren Hall makes the list. On 3rd & 6 in the third quarter, Hall found Brayden Cosper for 26 yards and a first down.

7. Jaren Hall to Isaac Rex - 32 yards

On BYU's first scoring drive, Aaron Roderick pulled out the "special" reverse pass in Wyoming territory. The Cowboys defended the play well, but Hall threw a back-shoulder throw where only Rex could catch it. Rex hauled it in for a 32-yard gain.

8. Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill - 47 yards

The play that got BYU's offense going. On the first two drives of the game, BYU's offense sputtered to consecutive three-and-outs. During that span, Wyoming took a 3-0 lead and was controlling the game at the line of scrimmage. On the first play of the Cougars' third drive, Keanu Hill caught a back-shoulder pass from Jaren Hall and added some yards after the catch for a 47-yard gain. That was the spark that BYU's offense needed - the Cougars would score just three plays later.

9. Jaren Hall to Keanu Hill - 68 yards

In the fourth quarter, Hill connected with Hall for a 68-yard touchdown reception. Hill caught a perfectly thrown ball from Hall and dragged his defender 10 yards into the endzone.

10. Miles Davis seals the deal - 70 yards

Miles Davis iced the game with a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter. Davis accelerated through the hole and showed off his track speed in the open field. Davis made one cut and was off to the races.