The 10 Highest-Graded BYU Players After Five Games
BYU is 5-0 and nearly halfway through the 2024 regular season. The Cougars have surpassed everyone's expectations in the first five games. FPI gave BYU just a 1% chance to be undefeated after five games. Today, we're looking back at the 10 highest-graded players on BYU's team after five weeks according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 50 snaps played).
1. Jake Retzlaff - 79.7
There's no more quarterback debate in Provo. Jake Retzlaff is getting better and better as BYU's quarterback. Through five games, Retzlaff has carried the BYU offense. BYU has 1,929 yards of total offense this year and Retzlaff has accounted for 1,362 (71%) of those yards. Retzlaff ranks 26th nationally in passing yards and he leads BYU in rushing. In terms of PFF grades, Retzlaff ranks fifth out of the Big 12 quarterbacks.
Retzlaff hasn't been perfect - the critical mistakes still haunt him at times - but he's getting better in every aspect. BYU's offense goes as Retzlaff goes and his PFF grade reflects that. If Retzlaff isn't on, BYU hasn't had another player that can consistently move the chains.
BYU's offense runs through Jake Retzlaff. His ceiling is very high and he's been improving his floor over the last few weeks. If Retzlaff can continue to improve, he could put BYU in a great position for 2024 and 2025.
2. Tyler Batty - 77.9
Tyler Batty had his best game of the season against Baylor. Batty had a game-high six total pressures including a sack. Batty has been getting better and better as the season progresses. He came into this season with high expectations and he's been living up to those expectations.
3. LJ Martin - 76.5
LJ Martin has played just enough snaps (51) to be included on this list. Martin is BYU's best running back by a wide margin. When he left the game against SMU, BYU's offense stalled. Getting him back for Arizona will be a major boost to the BYU offense.
Martin is smooth, he hits the right hole, he can make defenders miss, and he is a receiving threat out of the backfield. What probably goes unnoticed is that he's much improved as a pass blocker.
If BYU can get a more consistent rushing attack from its running backs, BYU's offense could reach new heights with an improved Retzlaff at the helm. Retzlaff has been at his best in play action situations. A beefed up rushing attack would create more play action opportunities for Retzlaff.
4. Sione Moa (RB) - 76.2
Another running back? You bet. True freshman Sione Moa was a breakout performer for BYU against Kansas State. Moa, in the opinion of this author, is BYU's second best running back. Martin and Moa could be a nice combination in the BYU backfield. Moa is averaging 4.4 yards per attempt after contact and he has forced 11 missed tackles on just 21 carries.
5. Chase Roberts - 76.1
Chase Roberts has been BYU's leading receiver since the start of the season. Roberts has 334 receiving yards on a team-high 20 receptions. Of BYU wide receivers with more than 10 targets, Roberts has the highest completion percentage. Roberts has become the safety blanket for Jake Retzlaff.
6. Harrison Taggart - 75.2
Sophomore Harrison Taggart has quietly become one of BYU's most important players. The former Corner Canyon multi-sport athlete leads BYU with 25 total tackles. Taggart has been BYU's second best defender in coverage and he ranks second on the team with 11 stops. Perhaps most impressively, he only has one missed tackle. BYU's defense took a step back against Baylor when Taggart left the game. He is expected back for the Arizona game.
7. Aisea Moa - 74.4
When Aisea Moa signed with BYU, he was a highly-touted recruit. During the first few years of his BYU career, Moa hasn't played a significant role for BYU at defensive end. This year, Moa moved to linebacker and he has found a home there. He has only played 70 snaps but he has made the most of his opportunities. Moa had one of the two hardest hits of the game against Baylor - he was inserted into the lineup in that game when Taggart and Glasker were sidelined with injuries.
8. Sione Moa (LB) - 73.6
Sione Moa is the older brother of Aisea Moa. Sione Moa was a Fall camp standout and he's played an important role for the BYU defense in 2024. He has played 83 total snaps and he's had consistently good grades across the board. Moa doesn't do anything that is off the charts, but he's consistent in all areas.
9. Evan Johnson - 73.0
Evan Johnson is BYU's highest-graded player in the secondary. The BYU defensive backfield missed Johnson against Baylor - Johnson suffered an injury early in the Kansas State game and he didn't return.
Johnson has the best coverage grade of the BYU defensive backs. He's been targeted 16 times and allowed only 8 receptions.
10. Jack Kelly - 72.6
There was a lot of hype surrounding BYU linebacker Jack Kelly during the offseason. Kelly has lived up to the hype and then some. Kelly leads BYU in sacks with 3. He is the only BYU player with more than one sack in 2024. Kelly has created 15 total quarterback pressures which is tied for the most on the team.
Most impressively, Kelly has created 15 quarterback pressures on just 44 pass rush snaps. Blake Mangelson and Tyler Batty have create 15 quarterback pressures each, except they have had more opportunities than Kelly. Mangelson and Batty have played 124 and 135 defensive pass rush snaps, respectively.
Just outside the top 10: Caleb Etienne, Darius Lassiter, Jakob Robinson, Brayden Keim, Marque Collins