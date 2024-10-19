The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Comeback Win Over Oklahoma State
Late on Friday night, BYU used a miraculous game-winning drive to maintain an unbeaten record. Here are the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over Oklahoma State (minimum of 10 snaps).
1. Jake Retzlaff - 90.0
Despite the ups and downs in the first half, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was the highest-graded player against Oklahoma State. Retzlaff had 304 total yards and 3 total touchdowns. He also had a pair of interceptions in the first half.
Retzlaff had the highest rushing grade for BYU on Friday night. Retzlaff was credited with three big-time throws and PFF also counted three drops, so his adjusted completion percentage was 72.7%.
Most importantly, Retzlaff was clutch when BYU needed it most, leading a 75-yard touchdown drive in 62 seconds to secure the win.
2. Darius Lassiter - 81.6
It's fitting that the two players that connected for the game-winning touchdown were the two highest-graded players. Darius Lassiter was great from the opening snap. On the first play of the game, Lassiter and Retzlaff connected for a 50-yard gain that setup a touchdown on the opening drive.
Lassiter finished with 6 catches for 129 yards, none more important than the game-winner with 11 seconds left. Lassiter caught the ball from the 15 and made not one, but two Oklahoma State defenders miss for the game-winning touchdown.
3. Mata'ava Ta'ase - 77.1
BYU ran the ball at will on Oklahoma State and BYU tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase was a major reason why. Ta'ase played 36 total snaps and 78% of his snaps were run-blocking assignments. He finished with the best run-blocking grade on the team.
4. LJ Martin - 76.9
BYU's offense is just better with LJ Martin on the field. Martin ran for a career high 120 yards on 20 carries, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Martin had two rushing touchdowns. His second run touchdown, in particular, was a great individual effort in which he stiff-armed an Oklahoma State defender and found paydirt.
Of Martin's 120 rushing yards, 61 came after contact. His ability to get yards after contact was great. His ability to navigate blocks and find running lanes was even better. That was Martin's best game in a BYU uniform.
BYU had a season-high 262 rushing yards against Oklahoma State.
5. Tommy Prassas - 76.2
Tommy Prasses was the highest-graded defender and is only one of two defenders in the top ten. It was an uncharacterist performance from the BYU defense on Friday night, but Tommy Prassas stepped in and made some key tackles in space.
His most important play came in the second half when he made a diving catch on a tipped pass. That turnover turned into points for the BYU offense.
Prassas had the best coverage grade for BYU on Friday night.
6. Brayden Keim - 74.1
BYU's offensive line was great against Oklahoma State and Brayden Keim graded out the best of all of them. Keim allowed one quarterback pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps.
7. Bruce Mitchell - 73.1
BYU may have found their future starting center over the last two games. Bruce Mitchell has been great as Connor Pay's replacement against Arizona and Oklahoma State. Mitchell had the best pass-blocking grade by a wide margin: 85.3. Mithcell didn't allow a single pressure in 31 pass-blocking snaps.
8. Austin Leausa - 72.9
A third offensive lineman? You bet. Austin Leausa was the highest-graded run blocker along the offensive line. He was particularly effective when BYU ran zone running schemes.
9. Crew Wakley - 70.9
The second and final defender to make the top 10. Safety Crew Wakley had two stops and he didn't allow a reception in coverage.
10. Keelan Marion - 69.7
Keelan Marion had his best game of the season against Oklahoma State, finishing with 56 receiving yards on two catches. One of his two catches was a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jake Retzlaff. Marion left his defender in the dust on that play - he was wide open.