The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Gutsy Win Over Colorado
On Saturday night, BYU overcame a 14-0 deficit in the first quarter to beat Colorado 24-21.For the second time in as many seasons, BYU will turn the calendar to October with an unblemished record. Here were the 10 highest-graded players (minimum 10 snaps played) according to Pro Football Focus.
1. Carsen Ryan - 76.9
Carsen Ryan has become the safety blanket for Bear Bachmeier. Ryan had three catches for 46 yards against the Buffaloes, including a one-handed grab deep in BYU territory for first down. Ryan made a meaningful impact as a blocker as well. He was tied for the second best run-blocking grade behind only Tiger Bachmeier.
2. Bodie Schoonover - 75.3
Veteran defensive lineman Bodie Schoonover makes the top five for the first time in his BYU career. Schoonover had a well-rounded performance. He finished in the top five for both pass-rushing grade and run defense grade.
3. Isaiah Glasker - 75.0
Isaiah Glasker sealed the win on Colorado's final drive with an interception. Glasker also had a critical sack to force a punt, and he had a pair of run stops. Glasker looked like the potential all-conference linebacker that he was believed to be before the season.
4. Evan Johnson - 72.8
Evan Johnson has turned into not only BYU's best cover corner, but one of BYU's best players on the roster. Johnson allowed only 12 yards on 26 coverage snaps.
5. LJ Martin - 72.6
BYU running back LJ Martin had 58 rushing yards on 15 carries. 36 of his 58 yards came after contact. He averaged 2.4 yards per rush after contact.
6. Faletau Satuala - 71.9
Like Evan Johnson, sophomore safety Faletau Satuala has become one of BYU's best players. Satuala had the best tackle grade for the BYU defense. It was Satuala that had the first big defensive play of the game - a sack on Kaidon Salter. That play put Colorado behind the sticks and allowed the BYU defense to get off the field for the first time.
7. Chase Roberts - 71.8
As expected, Chase Roberts has been BYU's most productive receiver this season. Roberts tallied 5 receptions for 49 yards including two receiving touchdowns from Bear Bachmeier. On nearly every important passing down, Chase Roberts was the primary target.
8. Tayvion Beasley - 71.0
San Diego State transfer Tayvion Beasley played his first meaningful snaps for BYU. Beasley had a quarterback pressure and he did not allow a reception in coverage on 17 coverage snaps.
9. Isaiah Jatta - 70.8
BYU left tackle Isaiah Jatta graded out as BYU's best offensive lineman against his former team. Jatta had the best run-blocking grade of the offensive linemen.
10. Siale Esera - 70.6
BYU linebacker Siale Esera had a run stop and did not allow a reception in 13 coverage snaps. On one drive in particular, Esera had back-to-back tackles to set up a third-and-long for Colorado.