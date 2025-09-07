The 10 Highest-Graded Players From BYU's Win Over Stanford
On Saturday, BYU cruised to a 27-3 win over Stanford thanks to a dominant defensive effort. PFF released the individual grades for BYU against the Cardinal, here are the 10 highest-graded players (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. Faletau Satuala - 90.5
True sophomore Faletau Satuala played the best game of his career against Stanford, and the evaluators at PFF agree. Satuala finished with a team-high 90.5 grade.
Satuala filled up the box score with an interception, 1.5 TFLs (one of which was a safety), and fiive tackles.
PFF credited Satuala with a pair of "stops". A stop is defined as a "tackle that constitutes a 'failure' for the offense."
It was his coverage grade, however, that stands out. Satuala had a team-high coverage grade of 89.8 on 24 coverage snaps. Satuala was targeted three times and he only allowed one reception: the screen pass that he turned into a safety.
2. Jack Kelly - 81.5
Speaking of filling up the stat sheet, Jack Kelly was the second highest-graded player in BYU's win over Stanford. Kelly had a strip sack, 2.5 TFLs, and another QB hit.
Kelly was credited with a team-high four "stops". He had three total quarterback pressures, and he had a team-high 90.0 pass-rush grade.
3. Isaiah Jatta - 79.4
For the second time in as many games, BYU left tackle Isaiah Jatta has made the top 10. Jatta had the best run-block grade (80.3). Jatta has been very good as a first-year starter for BYU.
4. Logan Lutui - 78.1
BYU's most experienced defensive end cracks the top five thanks to a team-high 81.4 grade against the run. Lutui was also credited with one quarterback hurry.
5. Carsen Ryan - 75.4
Carsen Ryan has played a really important role for the BYU offense through two weeks. Ryan had 3 receptions for 36 yards, but it was his all-around game that boosted his grade.
Ryan graded out well in 23 total run-blocking snaps.
6. Kyle Sfarcioc - 73.4
Senior Kyle Sfarcioc had the best pass-block grade. On a night where the BYU offensive line did allow some pressures, Sfarcioc did not allow any in 20 pass-block snaps.
That's nothing new for Sfarcioc. He has never allowed a sack in his four-year career that includes 762 pass-block snaps.
7. LJ Martin - 71.8
LJ Martin carried the BYU offense in the first half while the passing game settled in. Martin finished with 110 yards on 18 attempts.
79 of Martin's 110 yards came after contact. He averaged 4.39 yards per attempt after contact.
8. Andrew Gentry - 71.6
BYU starting right tackle Andrew Gentry, a Michigan transfer, didn't allow a quarterback pressure in 33 pass-block snaps.
9. Jayden Dunlap - 70.8
Jayden Dunlap was the fourth cornerback in the rotation for BYU behind Mory Bamba, Evan Johnson, and Tre Alexander. Dunlap played just enough snaps (11) to make the cut. Dunlap was never targeted in coverage.
10. Bear Bachmeier - 70.3
BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier makes the top 10 for the first time. Bachmeier was credited with one big-time throw (likely the long completion to Chase Roberts) and he had no turnover-worthy plays. Bachmeier has no turnover-worthy throws after two games which is quite the accomplishment for a true freshman making his first two starts.
Bachmeier had an adjusted completion percentage of 80.8%. Adjusted completion adds back any balls that were dropped and the BYU receivers had four drops.
Most impressive, in the opinion of this author, was Bachmeier's 65.5 passing grade under pressure. Bachmeier completed 3/6 passes under pressure and 2 of those passes were dropped. Of the completions, two went for first downs.
Bachmeier stayed composed and moved the chains even as the pass rush was getting home.
For reference, passing under pressure was Jake Retzlaff's kryptonite last season. When pressured, Retzlaff's passing grade dropped all the way to 33.9 last season.