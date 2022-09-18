Skip to main content

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Loss at Oregon

These individual performances were the bright spots from BYU's lopsided loss in Autzen Stadium

On Saturday afternoon, BYU suffered a lopsided loss at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. On the first play from scrimmage, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found Chase Roberts for a 35-yard gain. After that play, it was all Oregon the rest of the way. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 10 snaps played) and were the lone bright spots from BYU's loss.

1. Kody Epps - 76.5

USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres

BYU freshman wide receiver Kody Epps was the highest-graded player on Saturday by a wide margin. Epps flashed some of the talent that made his an All-American at Mater Dei High School. Epps tallied 45 receiving yards on five receptions including one touchdown. It was the first touchdown reception of his career.

His best catch of the day came on a critical third down when Hall found Epps down the sideline with a back shoulder throw.

2. Blake Freeland - 72.5

BYU's offensive line struggled to create running lanes on Saturday, but they were able to give Jaren Hall time to throw. Left tackle Blake Freeland received the highest grade among all offensive lineman on Saturday.

3. Jaren Hall - 71.7

USATSI_19064944_168390393_lowres

Jaren Hall finished with 305 passing yards and 2 touchdowns against the Ducks. For the second consecutive game, Hall was without his top two targets at wide receiver.

4. Alden Tofa - 71.2

Alden Tofa came in for 12 snaps against Oregon, most of them in the second half. In limited playing time, Tofa impressed the analysts at PFF with a grade of 71.2. He had two total tackles in 12 plays.

5. Ben Bywater - 70.0

Ben Bywater had seven total tackles against the Ducks.

6. Jakob Robinson - 68.0

Jakob Robinson has emerged as one of BYU's best tacklers in space. He was given a 80.5 tackling grade by PFF, the second highest on the team.

7. Connor Pay - 65.6

Like most of BYU's offensive lineman, Connor Pay had a better pass-blocking grade than run-blocking grade.

8. Talan Alfrey - 65.3

Safety Talan Alfrey made his first appearance in a BYU uniform on Saturday playing in only 12 snaps. Alfrey made the most of his limited opportunities.

9. Clark Barrington - 65.0

Right guard Clark Barrington is the third offensive lineman to make our list. Like Pay and Freeland, Barrington's pass-blocking grade was much higher than his run-blocking grade. If BYU's offensive line can clean up some issues in the run game, it will be a very good unit. The OL has been very good in pass pro this season.

10. Chase Roberts - 64.6

For the third consecutive week, Chase Roberts was one of the 10 highest graded players on BYU's roster. He was also BYU's leading receiver the third consecutive week, racking up 60 receiving yards on 4 receptions. Roberts has 223 receiving yards on the season.

