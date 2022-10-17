The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Loss to Arkansas

On Saturday afternoon, BYU ran out of gas in a 52-35 loss to Arkansas. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 15 snaps played).

1. Kody Epps - 84.7

Kody Epps was BYU's highest-graded player for the second consecutive week. Epps was great again, tallying 9 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Epps is able to get open in the middle of the field and make contested catches while racking up yards after the catch. Epps, who is only a freshman, has gone from a breakout candidate to a star in a matter of weeks.

2. Puka Nacua - 79.9

Speaking of wide receivers, Puka Nacua received the second best grade on the team against Arkansas. It was clear that getting Nacua the football was a focus for BYU's offense.

Nacua's overall grade was weighed down by a late fumble in the fourth quarter. Besides that play, Nacua was dynamic. He finished with 141 receiving yards and 20 rushing yards. He scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

3. Jaren Hall - 74.7

Regardless of what he says in press conferences, it's clear that Jaren Hall is playing with an injured shoulder. Despite the injury, Hall was very effective against the Razorbacks. Hall threw for 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

An interception late in the first half was his only turnover-worthy play of the game, but it was a costly one.

4. Tyler Batty - 73.7

Defensive end Tyler Batty was the only player that could consistently create pressure on Saturday. Batty had five QB hurries, the best on the team by a wide margin. John Nelson was the only other player to tally multiple hurries with two. He also tallied four stops, a team best.

If Tyler could have one play back, I'm sure he would choose the missed sack on KJ Jefferson that ended in a third down conversion and a 40-yard gain.

5. Jackson Kaufusi - 72.5

Jackson Kaufusi played only 22 snaps against Arkansas, but he was the highest-graded linebacker. Kaufusi was credited with three tackles, and he was one of only three players that had multiple tackles and no missed tackles.

6. D'Angelo Mandell - 71.8

D'Angelo Mandell quietly put together a solid performance against the Razorbacks. He had zero missed tackles and zero receptions allowed, although he was only targeted one time. Mandell had a great pass break-up the lone time he was targeted.

7. Blake Freeland - 69.5

Blake Freeland had the highest pass-blocking grade of 85.9.

8. Kingsley Suamataia - 69.0

Kingsley Suamataia was the second-highest graded offensive lineman. His pass-blocking grade of 81.0 was second only to Blake Freeland.

9. Alden Tofa - 69.0

Alden Tofa only played 24 snaps, but he had three tackles and he was one of the more assignment sound defenders according to PFF.

10. Mason Fakahua - 64.6

Mason Fakahua received his first carries as a BYU running back. Fakahua played only 15 snaps, just above the minimum threshold to make our list. He tallied 14 total rushing yards.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily