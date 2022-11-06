The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Upset Over Boise State

On Saturday night, BYU snapped its losing streak with a win over Boise State in Boise. Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 15 snaps played).

1. Puka Nacua - 88.8

To the surprise of nobody, Puka Nacua was the highest-graded player for BYU on Saturday night. Nacua's game-winning catch against Boise State will go down as one of the best in BYU history. It wasn't just the go-ahead touchdown either, Nacua was the best player on the field all night long. He finished with 14 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nacua is the type of talent that doesn't come through Provo very often - Kalani Sitake called him one of the best players in college football after the game.

2. Pepe Tanuvasa - 83.0

Pepe Tanuvasa nearly sealed the win with an interception on the final drive. Instead, Tanuvasa was credited with a PBU and putting Boise State in a 3rd & 20 situation with just over a minute remaining.

3. Hinckley Ropati - 80.6

Coming into this game, BYU reserve running back Hinckley Ropati had just one carry this season - a four-yard run against Notre Dame that resulted in a fumble. After three years in the program, Ropati only had five career carries in a BYU uniform.

Ropati exploded onto the scene against Boise State. Ropati had 110 total yards on 8 touches against the Broncos including a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Jaren Hall. On his touchdown, Ropati benefitted from a perfect play call that was perfectly executed. However, he turned the play from good to great with his vision and ability to get into the endzone. He was given an elite receiving grade of 93.2.

Ropati showed off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and break tackles. Everyone will talk about his touchdown catch, and rightfully so, but Ropati also had a critical catch on a third down deep in Boise State territory on the first drive of the game. That third down conversion led to a BYU touchdown. Ropati racked up 110 yards in just 21 snaps.

4. Atunaisa Mahe - 73.7

BYU's defense was much improved against the run on Saturday night, and defensive line play was a major reason why. Atunaisa Mahe was given the highest grade of the defensive line and the second best on the defense. Mahe was also credited with a QB hurry.

5. Jaren Hall - 73.5

Coming into this game, Boise State led the country in passing yards allowed, averaging only 134 passing yards allowed per game. That makes Jaren Hall's career-high 377 passing yards against Boise State all the more impressive.

Hall overcame a few costly interceptions in the first half on his way to 459 total yards and 4 total touchdowns. Hall's running ability completely changed the way Boise State had to defend BYU's offense. Hall was essentially perfect in the second half.

6. Blake Freeland - 72.6

Blake Freeland continues to put up impressive pass-blocking grades. Freeland graded out at 80.8 in pass blocking. His cumulative pass-blocking grade for the season is 89.4, a team high.

7. John Nelson - 72.6

Of the defensive lineman that were on the field for most of the game, John Nelson was the most consistent according to Pro Football Focus. Nelson played 40 out of the 55 total snaps

8. Clark Barrington - 71.6

Clark Barrington received his best grade of the season against Boise State last night. Barrington was good in both pass-blocking and run-blocking situations.

9. Micah Harper - 70.3

Micah Harper was credited with two stops against Boise State. He was also in coverage for 22 snaps and he allowed only one reception for one yard.

10. Keenan Pili - 69.9

Keenan Pili received his second-best grade of the season against Boise State. His rating of 69.9 is second only to his 78.5 grade against Baylor. It's not a coincidence that BYU's defense looked much better when Pili played one of his better games of the season.

