The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Wyoming

On Saturday night, BYU took care of business in a 38-24 win over Wyoming. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 15 snaps played).

1. Jaren Hall - 91.6

According to Pro Football Focus, Hall played his best game of his career on Saturday night. 91.6 is not only a season high but a career high. Hall was 26/32 for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hall was credited with six big-time throws. A big-time throw is defined as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."

Without his top two receivers for most of the season, Hall has started to make the extraordinary look ordinary. Hall has shown why he is on the radar of NFL scouts. He has thrown for over 1,100 yards, 9 touchdowns and 1 interception.

2. Miles Davis - 82.0

Miles Davis led the Cougars in rushing against the Pokes with 131 yards on 13 carries. Davis, who was listed as the third-string running back coming into the game, put his speed and athleticism on display on a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter.

3. Keanu Hill - 80.8

Hill was Hall's top target throughout the game. He finished with 160 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 receptions. In the fourth quarter, Hill connected with Hall for a 68-yard touchdown reception. Hill caught a perfectly thrown ball from Hall and dragged his defender 10 yards into the endzone.

4. Puka Nacua - 79.3

Puka Nacua played only 22 snaps as he worked his way back from an ankle injury. In limited reps, Nacua was very effective earning one of the highest grades on the team. Unfortunately, Nacua left the game in the second half with an injury. The extent of his injury is unknown, however Kalani Sitake told the media after the game that it wasn't season ending.

5. Tyler Batty - 71.8

Tyler Batty received the highest pass-rushing grade on the team against Wyoming. On an important drive in the third quarter, Batty came around the edge a blew up a play-action pass for a sack.

6. John Nelson - 71.4

BYU tallied two sacks on Saturday night. Batty had one and John Nelson had the other. Nelson has proven to be one of BYU's best defensive lineman through four games.

7. Payton Wilgar - 70.6

Payton Wilgar racked up four tackles against Wyoming. He had the second-best tackling grade on the team behind only Micah Harper. Wilgar left the game with an injury, but he did return in the fourth quarter.

8. Kingsley Suamataia - 70.0

Kingsley Suamataia played his best game in a BYU uniform according to PFF. Suamataia played 41 snaps before leaving the game with an ankle injury. According to his father, he received an x-ray and it came back negative.

9. Jakob Robinson - 69.9

Jakob Robinson is quietly putting together a very good season. Robinson is trusted to play multiple positions in BYU's defensive backfield. Robinson finished with four tackles.

10. Fisher Jackson - 68.2

Fisher Jackson received the starting nod for BYU and he took advantage of the opportunity. Jackson finished with a grade of 68.2, the second best of the season and the third best of his career.

