The 10 Pivotal Moments in BYU's Double Overtime Thriller Against Arizona
After a long rain delay on Saturday night, no. 18 BYU overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona in Tucson. It was BYU's first double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter comeback in the Kalani Sitake era and the first since 2015.
BYU and Arizona needed two overtimes to decide a winner, and it was BYU that pulled out a game-winning defensive stop to win 33-27.
There were so many pivotal moments that swung this game in BYU's favor, despite the Cougars having just a 7% chance to win in the fourth quarter. In this article, we'll recap the 10 pivotal second-half moments that led to BYU's thrilling win over Arizona.
1. Isaiah Glasker Interception
In the third quarter, Arizona was driving with a 17-14 lead. The Wildcats were knocking on the door of another touchdown after two critical penalties gifted them first downs. BYU's offense had stalled since the rain day and the BYU defense needed a stop. And that's exactly what they got.
Texas transfer Tausili Akana - more on him in a moment - pressured Noah Fifita after a long, drawn-out scramble and forced a short throw that landed in the hands of star linebacker Isaiah Glasker.
The BYU defense was getting shredded in the first half by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. The problem? BYU's pass rush was giving Fifita way too long to throw. The Cougars were desperate to find a pass rush and they turned to pass-rush specialist Tausili Akana. Akana came up big on this play and he had a few more pressures later in the game. Akana could get more reps for the BYU defense down the road after his performance against Arizona.
2. Bear Bachmeier catches his own pass
This was the first game where Bear Bachmeier really looked like a true freshman at times. After an ill-advised throw that was intercepted, Arizona marched down the field to take a commanding 24-14 lead.
At the start of the next drive, Bachmeier's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage. The ball popped up into the air and an Arizona defensive lineman was tracking it down to intercept it. Then it comes Bachmeier, catching the deflection and turning into a three-yard gain. While we will never know for sure, an interception in that moment likely seals an Arizona win.
Instead, the true freshman made an unthinkable play and kept BYU's drive alive.
3. Fourth down conversion Parker to Kingston
On the same drive where Bachmeier caught his own pass, BYU was faced with a 4th & 7 near midfield. On the prior play, Bachmeier had punished the Arizona blitz and found a wide open Chase Roberts for a would-be first down. In an uncharacteristic moment, Roberts dropped the pass and put BYU in a precarious situation. Bachmeier responded by throwing a laser to Parker Kingston on a comeback route. The Bachmeier-Kingston connection gave BYU a first down. The Cougars turned that drive into a field goal to make the game 17-24 with four minutes remaining.
4. Three-and-out when it mattered most
When BYU kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game, there was only four minutes remaining. BYU's offense consumed over seven minutes of game clock on a 15-play, 69-yard drive.
BYU's defense needed a stop and they needed it quickly. The BYU offense was obviously uncomfortable going fast against a stout Arizona secondary, especially given the turnover issues earlier in the game.
The BYU defense stepped up big, forcing a third-and-long and getting off the field. The BYU defensive line was able to get some pressure, and the BYU secondary held up for the stop. Noah Fifita's pass was nearly intercepted by Faletau Satuala.
5. The Parker Kingston punt return
After the three-and-out, Arizona punted the ball away to Parker Kingston. Surrounded by Arizona Wildcats, Kingston managed to escape and gain 31 yards on a critical punt return. The return setup BYU in Arizona territory and allowed the Cougars to stick to the run game with just a few minutes remaining.
Parker Kingston was one of the most important players in this game. He has really played well the last few weeks. He had a 75-yard touchdown reception earlier in the game.
6. Kyle Sfarcioc snags overtime from the jaws of defeat
With less than a minute remaining, Bear Bachmeier fumbled the football. It looked like the fumble would end the game, but BYU offensive lineman Kyle Sfarcioc miraculously wrestled the football away under a pile of nearly 20 players.
This play probably won't be remembered in the months to come, but BYU doesn't win this game without Sfarcioc's incredible individual effort.
7. Bear ties the game with a late touchdown
With 23 seconds remaining, BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier found the endzone to tie the game. Bachmeier rolled to his right on what looked like a designed pass play, then he cut upfield and found the endzone for the score.
8. Will Ferrin keeps BYU alive
After getting a stop in the first overtime, the BYU offense got the ball with a chance to win the game. Instead, the Cougars went backwards. Kicker Will Ferrin, who had missed a field goal earlier in the game, came out with the game on the line. Ferrin drilled the 45-yard field goal to send the game to double overtime.
9. Bear does it again
In the second overtime, BYU's offense got the ball first. The Cougars turned to the rushing attack, primarily leaning on true freshman Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier found the endzone again, giving BYU a 33-17 lead. The Cougars went for two but failed after a Bachmeier pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage.
10. The BYU defense gets one final stop
In double overtime, Arizona was faced with a 4th & 7 and the Wildcats needed a touchdown to keep the game alive. The Wildcats challenged BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson in the corner of the endzone, and Johnson came up big. The pass was incomplete and the game was over.