The Best & Worst Grades From BYU's Win Over Colorado State

On Saturday night, BYU cruised to a 41-23 win over the Colorado State Rams. In this article, we will breakdown the best and worst grades according to PFF (minimum 15 snaps).

The Best Grades

To start, we will go over the best individual grades. The highest-graded player on offense was Legend Glasker. The highest-graded player on defense? Isaiah Glasker. The Glasker family delivered in a big way on Saturday night.

Legend Glasker: 90.9

We are running out of ways to explain how rare it is for a true freshman to come in and impact a game like Legend Glasker is doing for the Cougars. Our writer Joe Wheat articulated some of the advanced data surrounding Glasker's performance. Glasker has been not only one of the best freshmen wide receivers, but one of the best wide receivers nationally.

Glasker adds a layer to the BYU offense that the Cougars didn't have a season ago. He is a true deep threat, even better than Chase Roberts or Parker Kingston in that regard.

Glasker averaged 26.2 yards per reception including 16.6 yards after the catch per reception. He is emerging as BYU's go-to wide receiver in just his third game.

WHAT A CATCH BY LEGEND GLASKER 😳 @BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/tKMfOwRfbA — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 20, 2026

Bruce Mitchell: 87.9

BYU's offensive line was the most dominant unit on the field on Saturday, and center Bruce Mitchell led the way. Mitchell didn't allow a quarterback pressure and he was creating big holes in the run game. BYU's offensive line allowed only one quarterback pressure all game. That is as dominant of a performance as you will ever find.

Keayen Nead: 86.2

Tight end Keayen Nead took on an elavated role with Roger Saleapaga out of the lineup. Nead played well. He has always been a good run blocker, but he also caught a pass in this game.

Bott Mulitalo: 85.8

True freshman Bott Mulitalo is making the case for more playing time. Every time he has played, he has graded extremely well. Mulitalo is the highest-graded player on BYU's entire team. Mulitalo played 16 snaps as a reserve.

Walker Lyons: 85.5

Walker Lyons had another productive game against Colorado State. Lyons finished with two catches for 40 yards. He was also impactful in the run game. Lyons has been a little more quiet than we anticipated, but he is slowly becoming one of BYU's best pass-catchers.

Isaiah Glasker: 84.0

Isaiah Glasker was the highest-graded defender. He was the only player with more than one quarterback pressure and he had a pair of defensive stops.

LJ Martin: 82.1

Frankly, it's surprising that Martin didn't receive a higher grade for his performance against Colorado State. Martin was unstoppable. He ran for 176 yards on just 15 carries. Martin averaged 8.9 yards per carry after contact. He looked like the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in this game.

The Worst Grades

A new addition to this series, we're looking at some of the worst grades against Colorado State. This isn't intended to single out any specific player. Rather, it's intended to see where BYU can improve after a dominant showing. The three lowest grades came from the defensive side of the ball.

Braxton Lindsey: 38.5

True freshman Braxton Lindsey is still learning the ropes and that was evident on Saturday. Most importantly, Lindsey was called for an unnecessary roughing the passer penalty. His grade was weighed down by that play. He also had a missed tackle that brought down his grade.

Kini Fonohema: 38.6

Kini Fonohema missed a pair of tackles that brought down his grade against the Rams. Fonohema had three chances for tackles and he missed two of them.

Justin Kirkland: 51.7

Justin Kirkland has had a relatively quiet season so far. He missed one tackle against the Rams that brought down his grade.

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