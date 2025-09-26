The Blueprint for a BYU Victory Over Colorado
On Saturday night, BYU will play Colorado to open up the 2025 conference slate. BYU is favored by just under a touchdown by oddsmakers. In this article, we will outline the blueprint to a BYU victory over Colorado.
1. Feed LJ Martin the Rock
Running back LJ Martin is BYU's best player on offense. Martin has run for over 100 yards in every game and he has four runs of 40+ yards, tied for the most nationally. While Martin and the BYU rushing attack has been the strength of the BYU offense through three games this season, stopping the run has been a major problem for Colorado.
The Colorado defense has allowed 265 rushing yards per game in their two games against P4 teams.
LJ Martin was the offensive MVP for BYU in the Cougars' convincing win over the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl last December. The first step to a BYU victory is to feed LJ Martin the rock. If Martin gets 20 carries or more, he could set a career high in this game.
2. Put Pressure on Kaidon Salter
BYU's defense has been stifling this season. The Cougars lead the country in points per game allowed, and Colorado ranks 82nd in scoring offense.
Colorado has some great athletes at the skill positions, but BYU has the advantage in the trenches in this matchup. For the BYU defense, they will need to put pressure on Kaidon Salter. If they do, it will be a long night for the Colorado offense.
BYU should have the opportunity to get pressure on Colorado. Last week, BYU faced ECU quarterback Kaitin Houser who got rid of the ball faster than any quarterback in the country. This week, they face the quarterback who holds onto the ball for the longest in the country in Kaidon Salter.
Colorado has struggled to protect Salter, partially because of how long he holds onto the ball. He has been pressured on 35% of dropbacks this season which ranks 113th in the country.
When pressured, Salter throws for just 2.8 yards per attempt which ranks 130th in the country. When throwing from a clean pocket, Salter ranks 22nd in yards per attempt.
Once they apply pressure, it's important to contain Salter as a runner. He currently leads the Buffaloes in rushing and he is only sacked on 9.7% of pressures, making him one of the 30 most difficult quarterbacks to sack when pressured.
If BYU can put pressure on Salter and let Jack Kelly spy him, they will likely force a few turnovers and make it really hard for the Buffaloes to move the chains.
3. Let Bear Bachmeier Play to His Strengths
Bear Bachmeier's strengths as a quarterback are still coming to the surface, but through three games, a few strengths have started to emerge: Bachmeier protects the football and he has been really efficient on play-action throws.
Bachmeier has a PFF passing grade of 90.5 which ranks ninth in the country. For the BYU offense, the blueprint is pretty clear: establish the run then use the gravity of LJ Martin to throw off play action.
Bachmeier, in particular, has been effective on intermediate throws. 49% of his passing yards have come from intermediate throws which ranks first in the country.
If BYU sets up Bear to play to his strengths, they should be able to have success on offense. Colorado has been vulnerable to chunk plays in the passing game. Colorado ranks 112th nationally in plays of 20+ yards allowed.
4. Finish Quality Drives with Touchdowns
BYU has moved the ball this season, even with a true freshman in his first career starts. The Cougars rank 12th nationally in Eckel Rate, also known as quality drive rate. Quality drive rate is defined as how frequently an offense generates a big-play touchdown or a first down inside the opposing 40 on any given drive.
The problem for BYU has been redzone offense. BYU has had 16 redzone opportunities in 2025. While BYU has scored on 15 of those opportunties, they have had to settle for too many field goals.
In 2025, BYU ranks 96th nationally in redzone touchdown rate. The Cougars have scored touchdowns on 56% of redzone possessions. Colorado has allowed touchdowns on just 50% of redzone possessions, which is tied for 36th nationally.
The fourth and final thing that BYU needs to do to beat Colorado is to convert on those scoring opportunities.