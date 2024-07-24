The BYU Football Scholarship Limit Could Increase in 2025
College football programs, including BYU, could have 20 more scholarships to work with beginning in 2025, Ross Dellenger reported on Wednesday. If the House settlement terms are approved, football rosters will be trimmed from approximately 125 total players to 105 total players. However, all 105 players will be permitted to be on scholarship. Historically, teams have been allowed 85 scholarships.
This roster re-sizing will change the way teams recruit their roster, beginning with the high school ranks. Instead of signing classes of 15-20 players on average, the average will likely increase to 20-30. Some of the biggest brands in the sport will be allowed to load up on even more talent. This will make recruiting battles more competitive than ever, as more schools will have more scholarships to fill. However, it will also drive an increase in transfers down the road when some of those players don't get playing time.
Teams will also need to manage their revenue sharing similar to the way pro teams manage a salary cap. Could a school like Boston College sign a five-star quarterback over Ohio State by allocating more of their revenue sharing to that player? Perhaps. Or maybe the continuance of NIL will cancel out the potential benefits of a college football salary cap. All of those things still need to be figured out as part of the House settlement.
For BYU, expect any walk-on that is a contributor to be put on scholarship for the 2025 season. After that, BYU could start adding more players from the high school ranks as early as the 2025 class. Since the scholarship limit will increase to 105, that gives every position at least one more scholarship to work with.