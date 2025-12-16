How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Former WCC Foe Pacific

For the first time in over a month, BYU basketball was back in the Marriott Center on Saturday night against UC Riverside. That kicked off the first of four consecutive home games for BYU. The Cougars will continue their homestand on Tuesday night against former WCC foe Pacific. Below is all the information you need to watch the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Pacific

Time: 7:00 PM Mountain Time

Date: Tuesday, December 16th, 2025

Channel: ESPN+

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

What's At Stake

Coming off a string of games where BYU was looking to stack quality wins on its resume, now the Cougars are looking to avoid any blemishes on its resume before conference play. The Cougars, coming off a dominant win over UC Riverside, are looking to get a win over a mediocre Pacific team. The Tigers are 8-3 on the season and they are ranked 124th in KenPom.

BYU is currently 9-1 on the season with wins over Clemson, Dayton, Villanova, Miami, and Wisconsin. The lone loss came in a narrow 86-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.

What the Analytics Say

KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU a 97% chance to win this game. KenPom projects the final score to be 83-64 in favor of the Cougars.

KenPom currently ranks BYU as the 9th best team in college basketball. Pacific ranks 124th in the same rankings. BYU's adjusted offensive efficiency is 9th nationally and their adjusted defensive efficiency is 14th nationally. BYU has too many weapons to not be an explosive offense. Therefore, the Cougars will go as far as their defense will take them. If BYU is able to make it tough on opposing offenses, they could get a lot of results like the one a few weeks ago against Wisconsin. BYU can score with the best of the best in college basketball, but their ceiling will depend on their defense. Their defense has shown flashes of greatness so far in 2025.

Pacific ranks 145th in offensive efficiency and 107th in defensive efficiency. This is a bad matchup for the Tigers.

ESPN BPI is equally bullish on BYU's chances. BPI gives BYU a 96.9% chance to beat the Tigers.

Oddsmakers currently favor BYU by 22.5 points as of Tuesday morning.

