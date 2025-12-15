Transfer Portal Hits Three 2026 BYU Opponents with QB Questions

As the saying goes, the transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. For three of BYU's 2026 opponents, it's looking like it could take away three cornerstones of their programs.

On Monday, news broke that Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby would enter the transfer portal while he explored his NFL options. According to reports, Indiana and Texas Tech are possible destinations if Sorsby returns for one more year of college football.

BYU is scheduled to host Cincinnati in conference play next year. Assuming Sorsby doesn't have a change of heart and return to Cincinnati, the Bearcats will be starting a new quarterback when they travel to Provo.

Cincinnati isn't the only Big 12 program that is facing quarterback uncertainty.

ASU star quarterback Sam Leavitt, a player with some family connections to BYU, will enter the transfer portal as well. The Sun Devils and the Cougars will face off in Provo in 2026 after taking a year off in 2025. The rematch between ASU and BYU has been anticipated since the Sun Devils knocked BYU out of the conference title race in November of 2023. There was a lot of drama surrounding that game, but there was specifically off-field drama with the Leavitt family and BYU. Sam's older brother Dallin, a former BYU player that transferred out of BYU during his playing days, posted a profanity-filled video directed towards BYU fans after the game.

It looks like the much-anticipated rematch between BYU and ASU will have a different feeling without Leavitt under center.

Then there's Iowa State who just lost head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. Veteran Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is reportedly "weighing decisions about his future" according to Pete Thamel. Becht could enter his name in the NFL Draft, return to Iowa State for his final year of eligibility, or follow his former coach to Penn State.

Sources: Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had successful labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on Thursday, sources told ESPN. He’s expected to recover in full in the upcoming months, as he’s weighing decisions about his future. pic.twitter.com/JAczPRUkUh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2025

Every school at every level has been impacted by the transfer portal. On the same day that the news broke about Brendan Sorsby, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola announced their plans to enter the portal as well.

For BYU, it's paramount to retain as much of its top talent as possible. Roster retention will become more and more of a competitive advantage in this era of college football. For BYU, that starts with breakout star quarterback Bear Bachmeier who will surely have no shortage of suitors.

More BYU Football Coverage