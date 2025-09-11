The BYU Offensive Players With the Best and Worst PFF Grades
The BYU football program will have the weekend off before traveling to take on ECU next weekend. Since it's the first bye week, we will look back at the three highest-graded players and the three lowest-graded players for the BYU offense through two games.
For the purposes of this article, we will focus on the players that have played 40 or more snaps. 14 players have played 40 or more snaps on offense, so this article will be limited to the starters and key rotation players.
There is one position group, in particular, that needs to improve according to Pro Football Focus.
The Three Highest-Graded Players
1. Isaiah Jatta - 85.1
BYU left tackle Isaiah Jatta is off to an excellent start. Jatta ranks seventh nationally among offensive tackles in run-block grade (minimum 30 snaps) and 26th nationally in pass-blocking grade.
Jatta has made major strides as a pass blocker. He had a pass block grade of 58.6 last season and he has improved his grade to 81.8. He has made similar strides as a run blocker.
2. LJ Martin - 82.2
LJ Martin has been fantastic for BYU this season. He is averaging 7.46 yards per carry AFTER contact. That is the highest in the nation among running backs with at least 25 rushing attempts.
He has forced 11 missed tackles and has 6 runs of 10 yards or more.
3. Sonny Makasini - 76.9
Guard Sonny Makasini has the second best run-blocking grade among the BYU offensive linemen. He has also allowed just one quarterback pressure in 28
The Three Lowest-Graded Players
1. Parker Kingston - 51.4
Parker Kingston is off to a slow start this season. Kingston has coughed up the football twice as a punt returner, and he has a pair of drops as a wide receiver. Kingston missed most of Fall Camp due to injury, and that might be impacting his slow start to the season.
2. Jojo Philips - 56.8
Another starting wide receiver makes the bottom three. Jojo Phillips left the game against Stanford and will miss at least a few games due to injury. Phillips had one drop - on the first play against the Cardinal that almost turned into an interception.
3. Tiger Bachmeier - 59.0
A third wide receiver rounds out the bottom three. If anything, these grades are an indication that BYU isn't getting enough from the wide receiver room. In a season where BYU has a true freshman under center, this group needs to be better and help Bachmeier out.
Bachmeier has just one catch this season.