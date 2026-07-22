The Floor and Ceiling for Freshman DE Braxton Lindsey on BYU's Depth Chart
Fall Camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. The BYU defense will be led by first-year defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. During Spring Camp, one freshman that Poppinga highlighted was four-star edge rusher Braxton Lindsey.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at Lindsey and where he fits on the depth chart at defensive end.
The Floor
Braxton Lindsey's size and athleticism give him a relatively high floor. He is the same size as the two returning players that will factor in at that position: Nusi Taumoepeau and Tausili Akana. Weight is usually what prevents freshmen from playing right away - that won't be a barrier for Lindsey.
What could keep Lindsey off the field, at least to start the season, is the complexity of the position he is playing. Poppinga noted during Spring Camp that the hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher role is one of the more complex positions in his defense. He also noted that it's rare for a freshman to grasp the complexity of the defense in one offseason.
Additionally, BYU returns two really talented players at that position in Nusi Taumoepeau and Tausili Akana. Given Lindsey's inexperience and the talent returning from last year's team, Lindsey could start out as a third-string edge rusher behind Taumoepeau and Akana.
The Floor: Third-string
The Ceiling
Lindsey was coveted by some of the biggest programs in the sport for a reason. Nearby SEC programs Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri were all vying for Lindsey's services. He also held offers from Utah, Miami, Kansas State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, and Oklahoma State among others.
Lindsey is explosive coming off the edge. Historically, BYU finds a way to get players like Lindsey on the field as early as possible. BYU found ways to use Akana and Taumoepeau as pass-rush specialists while they got acclimated to BYU's scheme. We project a similar path for Lindsey.
It might be too much to ask for Braxton to be a three-down defensive end at this stage in his career. However, he could be used situationally to start the season. As the season progresses, he could see his role increase, just like Taumoepeau and Akana saw their roles grow last season. If getting the most talented players on the field is the goal, Lindsey will factor in one way or another. He is one of BYU's more talented players on defense.
The Ceiling: Specialist with a growing role (Backup on the depth chart)
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist