The Floors and Ceilings for New Transfers on BYU's Depth Chart

Over the last couple days, we have projected where freshmen wide receivers Legend Glasker and Jaron Pula could end up on the depth chart when it is released for the Utah Tech game. In this article, we will turn our attention to BYU's transfer class.

What is the floor and ceiling for each of the nine transfers on the depth chart? Let's dive in.

Roger Saleapaga - TE

Roger Saleapaga transferred in from Oregon where he was primarily used as a blocking tight end. Coming out of high school, Saleapaga's strength was as a receiving tight end, and it was his receiving abilities that stood out during Spring Camp. We expect Saleapaga to be one of BYU's top pass-catchers in 2026.

First look at Oregon tight end transfer Roger Saleapaga. Saleapaga is a former Orem High School standout with two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EIwMRZxJFH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

BYU lacks proven production at the wide receiver position. As a result, we expect Aaron Roderick to lean more on the tight ends than he has in recent years.

Even in the worst-case scenario, we still expect Saleapaga to see the field. We believe his floor is to play a backup tight end role behind Walker Lyons. Based on what he showed in the spring, however, there was little separation between Lyons and Saleapaga. BYU's new tight end duo drew rave reviews after Spring Camp. His ceiling is to be a co-starter at tight end alongside Lyons.

If the season started today, we would project Saleapaga to be in the starting lineup alongside Walker Lyons, Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, LJ Martin, and Bear Bachmeier at the skill positions.

Floor: Backup tight end

Ceiling: Co-starting tight end

Jayven Williams - CB

Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams is an experienced cornerback with one year of eligibility remaining. The Cougars have two returning starters at cornerback in Therrian Alexander III and Evan Johnson. Still, we expect Williams to make an impact for BYU in 2026.

First look at Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams.



Williams is a veteran cornerback with one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/ZI3tyhVXmg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

Last season, Mory Bamba played 396 for the BYU defense. We could see Williams taking on a similar role if he masters the playbook by Fall Camp. Williams played at a high level in the SEC last year in every game except the Ole Miss game.

His floor is to be a backup cornerback that is still in the two-deep. While the quantity of snaps he eventually plays is up for debate, we don't expect him to be just a depth piece. He will see the field.

Floor: Backup cornerback

Ceiling: The Mory Bamba role (400 snaps)

Zak Yamauchi - OL

Stanford transfer Zak Yamauchi started some games as a true freshman at Stanford last season. In the Spring, Yamauchi missed most of Spring Camp due to injury. There is an open starting spot at guard and we expect Yamauchi to compete for that spot.

However, BYU has a handful of guys like Joe Brown, Sonny Makasini, and others competing for that spot. Last year, BYU rotated multiple players at guard. If BYU does a similar rotation as last season, we could see Yamauchi being in that rotation.

If BYU goes with a traditional starting five, it feels like Yamauchi will be on the outside looking in considering the depth and experience at that position. Still, we expect Yamauchi's name to be in the two-deep as a backup even in the floor scenario.

Floor: Backup guard

Ceiling: Rotational guard

Cade Uluave - LB

Cade Uluave was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2025. Uluave certainly didn't come to BYU for his final year of eligibility to be a backup. Uluave will be one of BYU's best defensive players.

No matter the scenario, Uluave will be a starter for BYU as long as he is healthy.

Floor: Starter

Ceiling: Starter

Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons comes to BYU via USC. Lyons has a relationship with the BYU staff that dates back many years. He was a priority target in high school, and now he is (finally) on the BYU roster.

Bear Bachmeier finds Walker Lyons in the end zone for the touchdown.



The perfect placement beat good coverage by Evan Johnson.



It might be time to buy stock in the BYU tight ends if you haven't already. pic.twitter.com/vyNhsbqObg — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

We expect Lyons to be one of BYU's best offensive weapons in 2026. Lyons can really move well at his size and he is underrated as a blocker as well. In the floor scenario, Lyons is still BYU's co-starter at tight end.

In the ceiling scenario, Lyons could win the starting job outright and get the majority of the tight end targets. We expect Lyons to share the starting role. Not because he can't win the job outright - he certainly could - but because Roger Saleapaga made such a strong impression in Spring.

Floor: Co-starter

Ceiling: Starter

Paki Finau - OL

Like Cade Uluave, Paki Finau's role appears to be set in stone going into Fall Camp. Finau got the first-team reps at left tackle during Spring Camp. We expect him to keep that role throughout Fall Camp. The Washington transfer will be one of BYU's starting offensive lineman when the season kicks off against Utah Tech.

Floor: Starter

Ceiling: Starter

Kyler Kasper - WR

Kyler Kasper is one of the more fascinating players on BYU's roster. The Oregon transfer was one of the top wide receivers in his class coming out of high school. Injuries limited his production at Oregon - he totaled just 77 receiving yards over four seasons.

There is a large gap between Kasper's production in his college career and where BYU needs him to produce in 2026. The Cougars are shorthanded at wide receiver following unexpected departures of Cody Hagen and Parker Kingston. Therefore, Kasper needs to be productive for BYU out of the gate if BYU is going to reach its ceiling as an offense.

True freshman quarterback Enoch Watson finds Kyler Kasper in the end zone.



Watson returned home from his mission and enrolled in January. pic.twitter.com/w0zEYNpu3i — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

In the floor scenario, Kasper will still see the field for BYU. In the ceiling scenario, Kasper is skilled enough to be BYU's go-to wide receiver. We think he ends up somewhere in the middle: we project him to be a starting wide receiver, but not necessarily the go-to option.

Floor: Rotational WR

Ceiling: WR1

Jake Clifton - LB

BYU linebacker Jake Clifton at BYU Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Kansas State transfer Jake Clifton served a mission between his time at Kansas State and enrolling at BYU. Since he will be less than a year removed from missionary service when the season begins, we think Clifton will start as a backup linebacker for BYU.

If his body is really for Power Four college football, there is a scenario where Clifton is BYU's fourth linebacker in a loaded linebacker room. At worst, he will be a valuable depth piece that could play more and more as the season progresses.

Floor: Backup linebacker

Ceiling: LB4

JR Sia

JR Sia started most games at right tackle for Utah State last season. The Cougars appear to be set at tackle with Andrew Gentry and Paki Finau as the projected starters. At BYU, we anticipate Sia will slide inside and play guard. In a pinch, he could move back to tackle.

We see Sia as a player that could factor into the starting lineup down the road. For now, we expect him to start his career at BYU as a backup.

Floor: Outside the two-deep

Ceiling: Backup

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