The Opportunity Has Finally Arrived for BYU Wide Receiver Cody Hagen
When BYU wide receiver Cody Hagen makes his first career start on Saturday, it will have been nearly 2,000 days since he picked up his first scholarship offer from BYU back in April of 2020. Hagen was a top priority for BYU on the recruiting trail from the time he picked up a BYU offer until he signed with the Cougars in December of 2021.
Hagen, a four-star prospect, had no shortage of suitors. He picked BYU over finalists Utah, Stanford, and USC. He also had competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona among others during the recruiting process.
Hagen returned home from his mission in May of 2024. When he got home, he had 91 days to prepare for the beginning of Fall camp. Hagen got to work immediately, preparing his body as much as possible to go from missionary service to Power Four football. Hagen saw playing time as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. He got limited action at wide receiver, finishing the year with 29 receiving yards on 3 receptions. He suffered an injury at the end of the 2024 season that limited his availability and forced him to miss Spring camp.
Now with the injury to Jojo Phillips, Hagen will have the opportunity to start. Through two games this season, Hagen has tallied 92 yards from scrimmage including a 57-yard touchdown run on his first career carry. He also returned his first kick as a kickoff return specialist against Stanford and he went for 44 yards into Stanford territory.
On Hagen, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press conference, “Cody served a great mission. Last year, I knew he wanted to do more, but he had to transition from being a missionary to a football player. Now, he has done that completely. He is a talented man. He has speed, quickness and agility, but he also has amazing ball skills. He’s got great vision and that is why he is our kick returner.”
Hagen's speed will make him a deep threat in BYU's offense, but he's more than just a wide receiver with straight-line speed. He has reliable hands and a unique way of getting open. We expect him to make a major impact for BYU in 2025 and beyond.
Hagen was one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah. He had 3,927 career receiving yards which ranks fourth in Utah high school football history.