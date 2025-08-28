The Pecking Order at Running Back Has Been Established for BYU
The BYU football program kicks off the 2025 season in just two days against Portland State. BYU heads into the 2025 season with, at least on paper, their deepest roster in many years. The Cougars put together a roster that was built to make a run at the Big 12 championship before they lost their senior quarterback in July. While uncertainty now surrounds the quarterback position with true freshman Bear Bachmeier set to start, the rest of the roster was built to win now.
Despite great depth across almost all positions, the running back depth is still an area of concern. BYU's top two running backs are LJ Martin and Sione Moa. At this point, that's not in question even if BYU gets veteran Hinckley Ropati back. Both Martin and Moa could be very effective for the BYU offense and as long as they are healthy, the running back position will be in a good spot for BYU. But the running back position is physical and often comes with injuries. Even before injuries, the Cougars already lost redshirt freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga at the start of camp for "personal reasons."
BYU was hoping to get Hinckley Ropati back as well - Ropati had appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility. As of Thursday morning, however, Ropati is still not on the roster, meaning his chances of playing for BYU in 2025 are getting slimmer and slimmer.
Perhaps BYU's biggest non-quarterback question heading into the season is who are the running backs behind Martin and Moa? BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked that question on Wednesday. Roderick said a pecking order has been established.
"Jovesa Damuni and Preston Rex are both going to play as well," Roderick said. "Those guys are right behind [Martin and Moa] and doing a lot of good things."
Damuni was listed as the third-string running back on the depth chart. Rex was not on the depth chart, likely due to injury. Rex got banged up in the back half of Fall Camp and his timeline to return was never announced.
Neither Damuni nor Rex have taken a carry in their time at BYU. Rex, a former safety, moved to running back for Fall Camp.