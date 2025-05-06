The Seven Current and Future Scholarship Quarterbacks at BYU
Between the quarterbacks on the roster and the quarterbacks that will join the program in the future, there are seven quarterbacks committed to the BYU football program.
The Current
BYU will have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in 2025.
1. Jake Retzlaff
The incumbent starter, Jake Retzlaff returns in 2025 for his senior season. Retzlaff was one of the most improved players in college football last season. If he takes another step forward in 2025, the Cougars will be a Big 12-championship caliber team.
Retzlaff accounted for 3,364 total yards and 26 total touchdowns. For most of the season, he led the Cougars in rushing.
2. Bear Bachmeier
The newest addition to the BYU quarterback room. Bear Bachmeier is entering his true freshman season in 2025. The former four-star recruit has the potential to be the quarterback of the future in Provo.
Bear signed with Stanford as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Bear held an offer from BYU out of high school before he decided to sign with Stanford. He also had competing offers from Georgia, Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, Utah, and Texas A&M. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.
Shortly after Bear arrived at Stanford, Stanford fired head coach Troy Taylor. That prompted Bear to enter the transfer portal and his brother followed suit. The Cougars were the beneficiaries, adding both Bachmeier brothers.
3. McCae Hillstead
When Jake Retzlaff graduates, most people will assume that the Bear Bachmeier era will begin. McCae Hillstead is going to make Bachmeier earn it, however. Hillstead showed signs of being a starting-caliber quarterback in Spring camp.
Hillstead is entering his redshirt sophomore season. He threw for 1,062 yards as a true freshman at Utah State.
4. Treyson Bourguet
A Western Michigan transfer, Treyson Bourguet joined the program in January of 2024. At Western Michigan, Bourguet threw for over 1,300 yards over two seasons. He is entering his redshirt junior season.
The Future
Three quarterbacks have either signed with BYU or committed to BYU.
1. Enoch Watson
Arizona native and three-star quarterback Enoch Watson signed with BYU back in 2024. BYU was the first school to extend Enoch a scholarship and it didn't take long for him to commit and secure his spot in BYU's recruiting class. Watson is the younger brother of BYU linebacker Pierson Watson.
As a senior, Watson threw for 2,450 yards and 28 touchdowns. His TD/Int ratio was especially impressive. He only threw three interceptions all season. Watson prefers to throw, but he is athletic enough to make plays with his legs.
2. Nolan Keeney
3. Kaneal Sweetwyne