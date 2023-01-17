The 10 Most Viewed BYU Football Games of the Independence Era

BYU went independent in football in 2011. One of the main goals of independence was national exposure, and for the most part, BYU fulfilled that goal as an independent program. BYU played 72 different teams and won nearly 100 games while playing in front of millions of viewers across the country. Today, let's count down the 10 most viewed BYU games of the independent era.

10. BYU vs USC

2.67m viewers | BYU 30 - USC 27 | 2019

Led by sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, BYU hosted the ranked Trojans of USC. BYU took down USC in a double overtime thriller.

This game came full circle in December when former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis committed to BYU. Slovis' first introduction to Lavell Edwards Stadium was as an opposing quarterback. After the game, he joked about the "sober" BYU hecklers. Now he will lead BYU into its first season in the Big 12. This time, the sober hecklers will be on his side.

9. BYU at Wisconsin

2.91m viewers | BYU 24 - Wisconsin 21 | 2018

One of the biggest upsets in program history was also one of the most viewed games of the independence era.

BYU was coming off a horrendous 2017 season, and no. 6 Wisconsin was viewed as a contender for the College Football Playoff. BYU traveled to Camp Randall Stadium and took down the Badgers and star running back Jonathan Taylor. BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki led the BYU defense with 12 total tackles.

8. BYU at Michigan

3.07m viewers | BYU 0 - Michigan 31 | 2015

From a BYU perspective, the only good thing about this game was the TV ratings. Michigan dominated this game from the start and BYU couldn't get anything going on offense. The viewership would have been even better if the game was close.

7. BYU at Nebraska

3.13m viewers | BYU 33 - Nebraska 28 | 2015

More than three million viewers witnessed BYU beating Nebraska with a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to kick off the 2015 season. Star quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending injury, and freshman Tanner Mangum came in for the injured Hill. Tanner Mangum connected with Mitch Matthews for the "Mangum Miracle at Memorial."

6. BYU vs Washington

3.15m viewers | BYU 19 - Washington 45 | 2019

BYU and Washington in 2019 was regionally broadcast on ESPN2 or ABC. More than three million people viewed the ranked Huskies take down the 2-1 Cougars. Costly turnovers cost BYU the chance to stay in this game.

5. BYU vs UAB

3.22m viewers | BYU 28 - UAB 31 | 2021

BYU took on UAB in the Independence Bowl. The rain delayed the kickoff, and late-game blunders allowed UAB to win of its biggest games in program history. Tyler Allgeier surpassed BYU's single-season rushing record in this game.

4. BYU at Michigan State

3.25m viewers | BYU 31 - Michigan State 14 | 2016

In 2016, the Cougars pulled away from Michigan State on the road, led by future NFL players Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams.

3. BYU vs Utah

3.68m viewers | BYU 28 - Utah 35 | 2015

In a year where the rivalry was on a regular season hiatus, BYU met Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. After sliding to a 35-0 deficit in the first half, BYU crawled back to make this a close game. Ultimately the comeback attempt fell short and Utah held on to win 35-28.

2. BYU at Notre Dame

3.70m viewers | BYU 14 - Notre Dame 17 | 2012

(Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2012, Notre Dame went to the national championship game after going undefeated in the regular season. BYU handed the Fighting Irish its only regular season loss. BYU lost 17-14, and Riley Nelson famously missed Cody Hoffman on a potentially game-winning post route.

1. BYU vs Washington

3.75m viewers | BYU 16 - Washington 31 | 2013

The most viewed game of the independence era was the Fight Hunger Bowl between BYU and Washington. After scoring 16 points in the second quarter, the Cougars were shut out in the second half and Washington won 31-16.

