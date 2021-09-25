BYU, who is ranked #15 in the latest AP poll, is the only team to date with three victory over power five foes. The Cougars look to wrap up an undefeated September on Saturday against USF. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over USF.

1. Stop the run

USF comes into this game averaging only 172 yards per game through the air - that ranks #109 in the country. True freshman quarterback Timmy McClain is completing 50% of his passes, and he hasn't started a road game. USF will need to run the ball effectively to consistently move the chains against a BYU defense that is allowing only 16.7 points per game.

BYU will win the game if they can stop the run and force long third downs.

2. Don't drink the poison

BYU is receiving a lot of national attention - the Cougars have gone from unranked to #15 over the last two weeks. They are coming off two consecutive victories over ranked opponents.

BYU comes into the game as a 20+ point favorite over USF, and the Cougars are set to play two rivalry games starting next week. If there was a recipe for a letdown game, those would be the main ingredients.

As former BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos used to say, BYU must avoid to drink the poison of national attention and take care of business against USF.

3. Find balance on offense

Following BYU's win over Arizona State, quarterback Jaren Hall said he would be ready to play this week after leaving the Arizona State game with an injury. Despite what Hall told the media, BYU might have to start capable backup Baylor Romney depending on Hall's health status.

If Romney is quarterbacking the offense, BYU needs to help Romney settle into his first start this season by establishing a balanced attack. When BYU's offense is at its best, the running game sets up play-action opportunities in the vertical passing game.

Romney already excels at getting rid of the ball on time. If BYU can couple that with a consistent rushing attack and timely play-action shots downfield, the Cougars could score 35+ against USF.