The BYU Cougars are 4-0 and ranked #13 in the AP poll. BYU travels to Logan to take on in-state rival Utah State on Friday night. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over Utah State.

1. Red Zone Touchdown Percentage

Coming into this game, BYU is one of the best red zone teams in the country in terms scoring touchdowns. Red zone touchdown percentage, as you might guess, is how often a team scores a touchdown once they have reached the red zone. The Cougars have scored touchdowns on 80% of their red zone attempts, that ranks #11 in the country.

Utah State, on the other hand, has been one of the worst red zone offenses in college football. The Aggies have scored touchdowns on just 44% of their red zone attempts, that ranks #115 in the country. BYU's defense allows touchdowns only 43% of the time when opposing teams enter the red zone.

BYU will win this game if they can continue to score touchdowns when they reach the red zone, and force Utah State to do what they have done all season: kick field goals.

2. Force Logan Bonner Mistakes & Contain Deven Thompkins

Through four games, Utah State has been able to move the football up and down the field. The Aggies are averaging 530 yards of offense per game. I expect the Aggies to move the ball comfortably between the 20's on Friday night.

Utah State will play both Logan Bonner and Andrew Peasley at quarterback. Both quarterbacks can move the ball through the air and on the ground, but generally speaking, Bonner is more of a throwing quarterback whereas Peasley is more of a running quarterback.

Logan Bonner, who will start at quarterback for the Aggies, has been turnover-prone this season. Bonner has thrown at least one interception in every game, and he threw two critical interceptions against Boise State last week. If BYU is going to limit Utah State's high-powered offense from putting up points, they need to force Logan Bonner to make mistakes.

The Cougars also need to limit star wide receiver Deven Thompkins. Thompkins ranks #3 in the country in total receiving yards. While undersized, he is a threat to take it to the house on any given play.

3. Set Up Play-Action Opportunities on Offense

Whether Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney is quarterbacking the offense, BYU needs to establish a balanced attack. When BYU's offense is at its best, the running game sets up play-action opportunities in the vertical passing game. When BYU's offense is clicking, they can put together performances like the one against USF last week. The Cougars scored 35 points on only eight possessions, and the final possession was used to drain the clock.

If BYU can couple that with a consistent rushing attack and timely play-action shots downfield, the Cougars will score 35+ against Utah State.