October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Utah State

Three key ingredients to a BYU win over in-state rival Utah State
Author:

The BYU Cougars are 4-0 and ranked #13 in the AP poll. BYU travels to Logan to take on in-state rival Utah State on Friday night. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over Utah State.

1. Red Zone Touchdown Percentage

Coming into this game, BYU is one of the best red zone teams in the country in terms scoring touchdowns. Red zone touchdown percentage, as you might guess, is how often a team scores a touchdown once they have reached the red zone. The Cougars have scored touchdowns on 80% of their red zone attempts, that ranks #11 in the country.

Utah State, on the other hand, has been one of the worst red zone offenses in college football. The Aggies have scored touchdowns on just 44% of their red zone attempts, that ranks #115 in the country. BYU's defense allows touchdowns only 43% of the time when opposing teams enter the red zone.

BYU will win this game if they can continue to score touchdowns when they reach the red zone, and force Utah State to do what they have done all season: kick field goals.

2. Force Logan Bonner Mistakes & Contain Deven Thompkins

Through four games, Utah State has been able to move the football up and down the field. The Aggies are averaging 530 yards of offense per game. I expect the Aggies to move the ball comfortably between the 20's on Friday night.

Utah State will play both Logan Bonner and Andrew Peasley at quarterback. Both quarterbacks can move the ball through the air and on the ground, but generally speaking, Bonner is more of a throwing quarterback whereas Peasley is more of a running quarterback.

Logan Bonner, who will start at quarterback for the Aggies, has been turnover-prone this season. Bonner has thrown at least one interception in every game, and he threw two critical interceptions against Boise State last week. If BYU is going to limit Utah State's high-powered offense from putting up points, they need to force Logan Bonner to make mistakes.

The Cougars also need to limit star wide receiver Deven Thompkins. Thompkins ranks #3 in the country in total receiving yards. While undersized, he is a threat to take it to the house on any given play.

3. Set Up Play-Action Opportunities on Offense

USATSI_16784098_168390393_lowres

Whether Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney is quarterbacking the offense, BYU needs to establish a balanced attack. When BYU's offense is at its best, the running game sets up play-action opportunities in the vertical passing game. When BYU's offense is clicking, they can put together performances like the one against USF last week. The Cougars scored 35 points on only eight possessions, and the final possession was used to drain the clock.

If BYU can couple that with a consistent rushing attack and timely play-action shots downfield, the Cougars will score 35+ against Utah State.

USATSI_16784098_168390393_lowres

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Utah State

Three key ingredients to a BYU win over in-state rival Utah State

15 seconds ago
Cody Hagen

Four-Star Wide Receiver Cody Hagen Commits to BYU

Hagen is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah

22 hours ago
USATSI_16784186_168390393_lowres

Where BYU Can Move Up in the AP Poll: Week Five

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll

Sep 29, 2021
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

The Ten Players Highest-Graded Players Through Four Games

The ten players with the highest grades according to Pro Football Focus

Sep 29, 2021
Gunner Romney vs USF

SP+ Predicts #13 BYU vs Utah State

The Cougars and the Aggies square off on Friday night on CBS Sports Network

Sep 29, 2021
byu-notre-dame

BYU Schedules 2022 Game Against Notre Dame

Notre Dame and BYU will meet in October of 2022 in Las Vegas

Sep 28, 2021
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

BYU Expected to Welcome Back Multiple Players from Injury Against Utah State

BYU's depth was tested during the month of September - the Cougars will welcome back some players from injury against Utah State

Sep 27, 2021
Puka Nacua vs USF

BYU Releases Depth Chart for Utah State

How the Cougars will line up against the Utah State Aggies

Sep 27, 2021