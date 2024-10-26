Three Keys to a BYU Win Over UCF
BYU football is back in action and looking to remain unbeaten. The Cougars take on the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon for a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings. Here are three keys to a BYU win over UCF.
1. Protect the Football in the Pass Game
After the Knights narrowly lost to Iowa State last week, the discussion surrounding the game was UCF's rushing attack. The UCF rushing attack certainly gave Iowa State some problems, but it was the UCF defense that put UCF in a position to win the game. UCF had one pick-six and another potential pick-six (the UCF defender dropped the ball on the one yard-line).
The UCF defense can create some havoc - they have nine interceptions this season and four in the last two games.
Possessions could be hard to come by in this game given UCF's rushing attack. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff needs to take care of the football and avoid turnovers.
2. Tighten Up in the Redzone
UCF's rushing attack is highly touted and it will give BYU problems at times. The Knights have run for more than 100 yards in every game this season and they average 280 yards per game. They will certainly have moments of success against a BYU defense that allowed 269 rushing yards to Oklahoma State.
The Knights will be able to run the football between the 20's, but the BYU defense needs to tighten up in the redzone a few times. UCF is a one dimensional team right now. Even if they run for 250 yards, that will will not produce enough points if BYU forces a couple field goals.
For example, UCF scored 35 points last week. The defense accounted for 14 of those points with one pick-six and another near pick-six on a ball that was dropped just before the goal line (that ball was given to UCF at the one yard-line). UCF needed 354 rushing yards to score 21 points on offense since the passing game wasn't much of a threat.
If UCF runs for 250 yards but stumbles in the redzone a few times, it would probably translate to 17-20 points.
3. Create Third & Long Situations
UCF might be the least balanced offensive team in the country. The Knights rank 3rd nationally in rushing offense and 110th in passing offense. It's no secret that UCF will try to run the football from start to finish.
BYU's defense needs to create so third & long situations for the UCF offense. That will require stout run defense on first and second down.
If BYU can create third & long situations, UCF will struggle to move the chains.