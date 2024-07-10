Three Scholarship Players Removed from BYU's 2024 Roster
On Wednesday, the BYU football program released a new roster in advance of Big 12 media days. 22 newcomers were added to the roster. Additionally, four scholarship players were removed from the roster: safety Ty Burke, tight end Bentley Redden, and offensive lineman Peter Falaniko. Quarterback Cade Fennegan, who was rumored to have moved on from football and joined the staff, was still listed on the online roster as of early Wednesday morning.
Every year when the roster is released, there are a few surprise subtractions from the list. In previous years, a limited number of players were allowed on the Fall roster, so sometimes injured players were withheld from the roster during Fall camp and added once the season started.
That's no longer the case. The NCAA now allows more players on the Fall roster, so absences on the Fall camp roster indicate likely absences from the roster once the season starts.
Safety Ty Burke was a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class. Burke was originally offered as a PWO, but a late scholarship offer from Weber State prompted BYU to give him a scholarship. Burke spent a few years with the program after returning home from his mission, but never earned a role on defense.
Tight end Bentley Redden was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, but maintaining weight became a problem once he was on campus. He never earned a spot in the two-deep at tight end.
Offensive lineman Peter Falaniko was the third-string center last year. Like the others on this list, Falaniko did not play meaningful snaps for BYU.